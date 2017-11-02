Egypt rights body seeks action against lawyer over ‘ripped jeans’ rape remarks

The highest women’s rights body in Egypt has filed a complaint to the top prosecutor seeking legal action against a lawyer who called for the raping of women who wear ripped jeans. Nada Draz of the state National Council for Women told AP on Thursday that comments by lawyer Nabih Al-Wahsh “explicitly promote rape and sexual harassment.” During a TV talk show aired on October 19, Al-Wahsh said that harassing or raping women wearing ripped jeans is a “national duty.” Ripped jeans have been at the heart of controversy in recent weeks about their propriety.