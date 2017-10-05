4 Russians behind hoax bomb calls that forced thousands to evacuate – FSB

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has identified four perpetrators who were behind a wave of phone calls that sparked mass evacuations in over 100 Russian cities in September, FSB director Aleksandr Bortnikov said Thursday. All the suspects are currently outside Russia, he said, adding that the calls were made from a territory of a foreign country. However, the telephone terrorists are believed to have accomplices inside Russia, Bortnikov said. The FSB is now working together with foreign partner agencies to locate the hoaxers, he added. Over half a million people were evacuated form shopping centers, railway stations and other sites all over Russia early September due to anonymous bomb threats, none of which were confirmed.