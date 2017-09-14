Hoax bomb calls sparking 130k evacuations across Russia are ‘telephone terrorism’ – Kremlin

The Kremlin has dubbed a wave of bomb threats across dozens of Russian cities as “telephone terrorism.” More than 130,000 people are estimated to have been evacuated from public facilities over the past two days, with none of the warnings turning out real.

Read more

“Clearly, this is telephone terrorism, telephone hooliganism,” President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday. “The president had been informed as soon as a string of these hooligan calls started to come in.”

Peskov reassured that relevant agencies are taking all necessary steps to learn who stands behind the surge of bomb threats nationwide, saying they’re expecting results.

However, he said it's pointless to ponder versions of the event while so little is known for certain.

“There’s absolutely no point in commenting on these speculations,” Peskov said. “Some guesses are barely appropriate here. We need to wait for tangible outcomes of the measures taken. I reiterate, this is telephone terrorism and this is how it should be qualified.”