Siemens could help modernize Russian power plants - executive

German engineering firm Siemens is ready to participate in the modernization of power plants in Russia, the head of its Russian branch said on Wednesday. “Around 50 percent of stations require modernization and Siemens is ready [to consider] offers,” Reuters quoted Dietrich Moeller, the head of Siemens Russia, as saying at an energy conference in Moscow. Siemens said earlier this year it was reviewing aspects of its dealings with Russia after alleging Moscow delivered four of its power-generating turbines to Crimea. Russian authorities say the turbines had undergone serious alteration using local technology and were delivered to Crimea legally.