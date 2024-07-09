icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow accuses Ukraine of chemical weapons violation | Russia-Ukraine conflict
India’s Modi visits Russia: Live Updates
9 Jul, 2024 11:48
HomeWorld News

Berlin police ban Ukrainian speech at demo – media

English and German were reportedly offered as options, but pro-Kiev protesters were left “outraged”
Berlin police ban Ukrainian speech at demo – media
FILE PHOTO: German police in Berlin, Germany. ©  Omer Messinger / Getty Images

German police banned Ukrainians protesting outside the Russian Embassy in Berlin from delivering speeches in Ukrainian, citing the need to protect law and order, local media have reported.

People gathered in front of Russia’s diplomatic mission in central Berlin on Monday in a “spontaneous” demonstration against a deadly missile incident involving a children’s hospital in Kiev earlier in the day, according to the Berliner-Kurier newspaper.

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky has accused Russia of deliberately targeting the hospital. Moscow has dismissed the allegations, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressing on Tuesday that Russia does not strike civilian targets. The Russian Defense Ministry has said the incident was caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile falling on the facility, and has dismissed Kiev’s accusations as “absolutely untrue.” 

Kremlin responds to Kiev hospital attack allegations READ MORE: Kremlin responds to Kiev hospital attack allegations

The demonstration in Berlin was organized by Ukrainian NGO Vitsche and involved “hundreds of people,” Bild reported. The participants cried “Long live Ukraine” in Ukrainian several times, the outlet added.

However, according to the NGO’s spokeswoman, Maria Borysenko, as quoted by the Berliner-Kurier, the demonstrators were “not allowed to give any speeches in Ukrainian.” The ban left the protesters “outraged” as many of them don’t speak German well, the outlet added.

Berlin police issued the ban because they could not find an interpreter at short notice, having agreed to speeches being given in German or English, Bild reported.

“The police are responsible for maintaining law and order,” Nikolas von Bulow, a consultant at the Berlin police operations and situation center, told the Berliner-Kurier. He noted that the demonstration was registered “spontaneously” at around 1 p.m. local time. As a rule, people can apply for permission to hold a rally 48 hours in advance, added von Bulow.

READ MORE: Scholz admits many Germans are unhappy about Ukraine aid

There is no law in Germany that requires participants in a demonstration to use a particular language, although police can impose restrictions if they believe public safety or order is at risk, Bild noted. To prevent inflammatory slogans, speeches in German or English are sometimes required if no interpreter is available, the tabloid added.

Top stories

RT Features

Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this
Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this FEATURE
‘One day it will need to go’: Hamas opponent tells RT about his fight for Gaza’s future
‘One day it will need to go’: Hamas opponent tells RT about his fight for Gaza’s future FEATURE
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this
Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this FEATURE
‘One day it will need to go’: Hamas opponent tells RT about his fight for Gaza’s future
‘One day it will need to go’: Hamas opponent tells RT about his fight for Gaza’s future FEATURE
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
India rejected Western advice to destroy own economy - PM Modi’s economic adviser Sanjeev Sanyal
0:00
25:24
The RNC preview
0:00
26:44
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies