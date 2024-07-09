icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow accuses Ukraine of chemical weapons violation | Russia-Ukraine conflict
India’s Modi visits Russia: Live Updates
9 Jul, 2024 10:42
HomeRussia & FSU

Kremlin responds to Kiev hospital attack allegations

Russian forces do not target civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stressed
Kremlin responds to Kiev hospital attack allegations
Destroyed building of the Okhmatdet children's hospital in Kiev © Getty Images / Sergei Chuzavkov;  SOPA Images;  LightRocket

Moscow has vehemently denied responsibility for the tragedy at the Okhmatdet children’s hospital in Kiev, after a missile hit the facility on Monday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has insisted that the incident was caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile. 

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Peskov stressed that Russia “does not strike civilian targets” and that all strikes carried out by the Russian military are exclusively aimed at “critical infrastructure facilities and military targets that are somehow related to the regime’s military potential.” 

Regarding Ukraine’s accusations that Moscow intentionally hit the hospital in Kiev, Peskov pointed to the official statement by the Russian Defense Ministry, which “absolutely rules out that there were strikes on any civilian targets. It states that we are talking about the fall of an anti-missile.” 

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Monday that it had conducted a large-scale attack using long-range high-precision weapons to strike Ukrainian military industry facilities and aviation bases. The attack was said to be in response to Kiev’s continued attempts to cause damage to Russian energy and economic facilities. 

The ministry stated that all the intended targets were hit and rejected Kiev’s claims of Russian missiles striking civilian facilities as “absolutely untrue.” 

“Numerous published photos and video footage from Kiev clearly confirm the fact of destruction due to the fall of a Ukrainian air defense missile launched from an anti-aircraft missile system within the city,” the ministry said. 

US promises another $2.3 billion in weapons for Ukraine
Read more
US promises another $2.3 billion in weapons for Ukraine

It also accused Kiev of attempting similar “hysterics” in the past, especially before large international summits, such as the NATO gathering in Washington that kicked off on Tuesday. The Russian Defense Ministry suggested that the incident at Okhmatdet is being used by the Ukrainian authorities to ensure continued funding and the continuation of the conflict. 

Russia’s ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, has also suggested that the hospital tragedy is seen by Kiev’s Western backers as a “perfect gift” to justify further escalation of the conflict and the continuation of hostilities. 

The Western press is “whipping up hysterics” and hiding relevant facts about the tragedy, Antonov claimed, including Moscow’s assessment that the incident was caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile. 

Pro-Kiev media outlets have claimed that the weapon that struck the hospital was a Russian air-launched Kh-101 cruise missile. However, others have argued that the projectile, which can apparently be seen in a video filmed from a distance by a witness, was probably an AIM120 fired by a NASAM missile system or an interceptor fired by the MIM-104 Patriot missile system. Western donors have provided Ukraine with this type of US-developed weapon.

Top stories

RT Features

Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this
Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this FEATURE
‘One day it will need to go’: Hamas opponent tells RT about his fight for Gaza’s future
‘One day it will need to go’: Hamas opponent tells RT about his fight for Gaza’s future FEATURE
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this
Russian troops are storming New York. Are you confused? Well, read this FEATURE
‘One day it will need to go’: Hamas opponent tells RT about his fight for Gaza’s future
‘One day it will need to go’: Hamas opponent tells RT about his fight for Gaza’s future FEATURE
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
India rejected Western advice to destroy own economy - PM Modi’s economic adviser Sanjeev Sanyal
0:00
25:24
The RNC preview
0:00
26:44
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies