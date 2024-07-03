icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Jul, 2024 02:04
US promises another $2.3 billion in weapons for Ukraine

The Pentagon vows to supply Kiev with more air defense interceptors and other “critical munitions”
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin welcomes Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov with an official ceremony to the Pentagon in Washington on July 2, 2024 ©  Celal Gunes / Anadolu via Getty Images

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin welcomed his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov at the Pentagon on Tuesday, to receive an update about the “dynamics on the ground” in Kiev’s conflict with Moscow, and reassure him of Washington’s “unwavering support.”

During the meeting, Austin highlighted the ongoing US efforts to fulfill Ukraine’s “most urgent” military requirements, including $2.3 billion in additional security assistance that “will be announced soon,” according to press secretary Pat Ryder.

The Pentagon has yet to unveil the exact contents of the next weapons shipment, but the package will reportedly include a “significant number” of air defense interceptor missiles.

“I am proud that the US will soon announce more than $2.3 billion in new security assistance for Ukraine. This package under presidential drawdown authority will provide more air defense interceptors, anti-tank weapons and other critical munitions from US inventories,” Austin said during the meeting.

Kiev reportedly operates at least four Patriot systems, provided by the US and Germany, but Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky demanded at least 25 units to cover the country’s needs in the military conflict with Moscow. Washington, however, has been reluctant to send more launchers, instead encouraging its European allies to share their anti-air capabilities with Kiev.

The Kremlin has repeatedly warned that military supplies to Ukraine from the US and others will not prevent Russia from achieving its goals, but only prolong the conflict. Moscow has stressed that the deliveries of arms, sharing of intelligence, and training of Ukrainian soldiers means that Western nations are directly involved in the conflict.

