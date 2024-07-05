UK’s new prime minister assumes office

Labour leader Keir Starmer has formally become the country’s head of government after meeting with King Charles III

Keir Starmer has officially become the UK prime minister after his party’s landslide victory in the general election this week, having secured at least 412 of the 650 seats in parliament.

After exit polls and early overnight results indicated a clear win for the Labour Party, Starmer visited Buckingham Palace on Friday for a formal meeting with King Charles III, as is customary before the new prime minister assumes office. During his meeting, the King formally invited Starmer to form a new government.

