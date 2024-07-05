icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Another Ukrainian fighter jet taken out by Russian strike (VIDEO) | Russia-Ukraine conflict
Orban defies EU officials with Putin meeting: LIVE UPDATES
5 Jul, 2024 11:42
HomeWorld News

UK’s new prime minister assumes office

Labour leader Keir Starmer has formally become the country’s head of government after meeting with King Charles III
UK’s new prime minister assumes office
Keir Starmer. ©  Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Keir Starmer has officially become the UK prime minister after his party’s landslide victory in the general election this week, having secured at least 412 of the 650 seats in parliament.

After exit polls and early overnight results indicated a clear win for the Labour Party, Starmer visited Buckingham Palace on Friday for a formal meeting with King Charles III, as is customary before the new prime minister assumes office. During his meeting, the King formally invited Starmer to form a new government.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

RT Features

These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them FEATURE
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win FEATURE
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them FEATURE
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win FEATURE
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Genocide and dementia
0:00
25:32
Kamala Harris: Snubbed and struggling
0:00
25:36
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies