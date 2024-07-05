icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Jul, 2024 09:55
Rishi Sunak resigns as Conservative Party leader

The move by the British prime minister comes after the Tories suffered a crushing defeat to Labour in the general election
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced that he will be stepping down as the leader of the Conservatives after his party’s disastrous performance in the general election on Thursday.

Sunak took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, writing: “This is a difficult day, but I leave this job honored to have been prime minister of the best country in the world.

"I have given this job my all. But you have sent a clear message, and yours is the only judgment that matters,” he said, addressing Conservative Party members.

Moments after posting the message, Sunak delivered a speech outside 10 Downing Street, clarifying that he will remain as the Tory leader until his successor is selected.

“I would like to say, first and foremost, I am sorry. I have given this job my all. I have heard your anger, your disappointment, and I take responsibility for this loss,” he said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

