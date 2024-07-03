icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian nuclear power plant workers injured in Ukrainian attack – officials: Russia-Ukraine conflict
3 Jul, 2024 20:58
HomeWorld News

Multiple people injured in explosion at US weapons plant

General Dynamics’ Camden facility built warheads for the Javelin missiles sent to Ukraine
Multiple people injured in explosion at US weapons plant
Ukrainian servicemen fire an FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank missile during training near Donetsk, December 22, 2021 ©  AFP / Ukrainian Defense Ministry

Two people have been injured and one is missing after an explosion at a General Dynamics weapons factory in Camden, Arkansas. The facility produces Javelin and Hellfire warheads, and charges for artillery shells.

The explosion occurred shortly after 8am on Wednesday, company spokeswoman Berkley Whaley told reporters. Whaley initially described the blast as an “incident involving pyrotechnics,” but admitted shortly afterwards that it was an explosion

“At this time, we are working with first responders and can confirm the incident resulted in at least two injuries and one missing individual,” Whaley said in a statement. “We are cooperating fully with the authorities as they conduct their investigation.”

Whaley did not provide any further details about the severity of the injuries, and did not say whether the factory sustained any serious damage. However, Calhoun County Judge Floyd Nutt told the Arkansas Democrat and Gazette that the incident was “major,” and the first of its kind to take place at the Camden plant. 

US can’t trace $62 million of military aid sent to Ukraine – watchdog
Read more
US can’t trace $62 million of military aid sent to Ukraine – watchdog

The plant produces and tests what General Dynamics calls “energetic products” – the explosive components of missiles, rockets, and other projectiles. According to the company’s website, the 880,000 square foot (81,750 square meter) facility produces Hydra rockets, Hellfire and Javelin warheads, 120mm mortars, and propellant charges for 155mm artillery shells.

The US has sent more than 10,000 single-use Javelin missile launchers to Ukraine, along with more than 3 million 155mm artillery shells and an unspecified number of 120mm mortars, according to the latest fact sheet released by the Pentagon on Wednesday. 

Earlier this year, the Pentagon said that the US will increase production of 155mm shells from 28,000 per month to 70,000 per month by the end of 2024. It is unclear whether the Camden plant recently stepped up production of propellant to match this goal, although the company is currently looking to recruit 19 employees in Arkansas, according to its website.








Top stories

RT Features

‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win FEATURE
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran?
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win FEATURE
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran?
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Jill Biden’s Vogue controversy and Orban’s ceasefire mission in Ukraine
0:00
24:58
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Zelensky’s new plan?
0:00
24:54
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies