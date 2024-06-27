US military aid worth $62 million missing in Ukraine – watchdog

The Pentagon does not know whether defense items were “lost or destroyed,” an investigation has found

The US Defense Department is unable to locate $62 million worth of weapons given to Ukraine, according to a report released on Wednesday.

The conclusions were presented by the Pentagon inspector general after an assessment on whether the DoD is effectively monitoring defense items provided to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The watchdog found that as of late November last year, a total $62.2 million in hardware designated for enhanced end-use monitoring (EEUM) was reported as missing. Among them are night vision devices, Javelin anti-tank missiles, and missile launch units.

According to the report, the US Office of Defense Cooperation (ODC) in Ukraine “cannot tell which of these items were lost and which were destroyed.” The Ukrainian army has not yet provided clarification, it adds.

The ODC works in partnership with Ukraine’s Defense Ministry and Armed Forces to provide equipment and training to Kiev in its conflict with Russia. Ukraine’s army reports to the ODC on the use of the American-supplied equipment.

The Office of the Inspector General also found that loss reports were filed after an average of 301 days, approximately 10 times longer than the required timeframe.

”This increases the risk that the DoD could lose accountability over EEUM designated defense articles provided to Ukraine,” the document reads.

The report noted that it was beyond the scope of the probe to determine whether there have been “diversions” of military assistance. Allegations of criminal conduct regarding US arms sent to Ukraine are being investigated, it added.

In January, the watchdog reported that the Pentagon had failed to properly track $1 billion worth of military supplies given to Ukraine, and that much of the equipment sent was “delinquent.”

Between February 2022 and June this year, Washington provided approximately $51.2 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, including air defense systems and munitions, anti-aircraft missiles, artillery rockets, anti-armor systems, tanks, and helicopters.