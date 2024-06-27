icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow says US just as responsible for deadly Crimea attack as Kiev: Russia-Ukraine conflict
27 Jun, 2024 13:24
US military aid worth $62 million missing in Ukraine – watchdog

The Pentagon does not know whether defense items were “lost or destroyed,” an investigation has found
US military aid worth $62 million missing in Ukraine – watchdog
American weapons, including Javelin anti-tank missiles, are unloaded at Borispol Airport near Kiev, Ukraine on January 25, 2022. ©  Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The US Defense Department is unable to locate $62 million worth of weapons given to Ukraine, according to a report released on Wednesday.

The conclusions were presented by the Pentagon inspector general after an assessment on whether the DoD is effectively monitoring defense items provided to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The watchdog found that as of late November last year, a total $62.2 million in hardware designated for enhanced end-use monitoring (EEUM) was reported as missing. Among them are night vision devices, Javelin anti-tank missiles, and missile launch units.

According to the report, the US Office of Defense Cooperation (ODC) in Ukraine “cannot tell which of these items were lost and which were destroyed.” The Ukrainian army has not yet provided clarification, it adds.

US warns Ukraine about corruption – WaPo

The ODC works in partnership with Ukraine’s Defense Ministry and Armed Forces to provide equipment and training to Kiev in its conflict with Russia. Ukraine’s army reports to the ODC on the use of the American-supplied equipment.

The Office of the Inspector General also found that loss reports were filed after an average of 301 days, approximately 10 times longer than the required timeframe.

”This increases the risk that the DoD could lose accountability over EEUM designated defense articles provided to Ukraine,” the document reads.

The report noted that it was beyond the scope of the probe to determine whether there have been “diversions” of military assistance. Allegations of criminal conduct regarding US arms sent to Ukraine are being investigated, it added.

US diplomat found dead in Kiev – media

In January, the watchdog reported that the Pentagon had failed to properly track $1 billion worth of military supplies given to Ukraine, and that much of the equipment sent was “delinquent.” 

Between February 2022 and June this year, Washington provided approximately $51.2 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, including air defense systems and munitions, anti-aircraft missiles, artillery rockets, anti-armor systems, tanks, and helicopters.

Top stories

RT Features

Crowdfunding blood money: The Indian diaspora's quest to save a struggling nurse from death
Crowdfunding blood money: The Indian diaspora's quest to save a struggling nurse from death
Sudan at stake: Will Egypt manage to bring the warring parties back to the negotiating table?
Sudan at stake: Will Egypt manage to bring the warring parties back to the negotiating table?
The death of the petrodollar: What really happened between the US and Saudis?
The death of the petrodollar: What really happened between the US and Saudis?

