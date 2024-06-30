icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow issues warning over US spy drones: Russia-Ukraine conflict
30 Jun, 2024 10:41
HomeWorld News

West forging ‘Asian version of NATO’ – North Korea

A joint defense pledge by the US, Japan and South Korea poses a threat to regional stability, Pyongyang says
West forging ‘Asian version of NATO’ – North Korea
FILE PHOTO. South Korean Army K-30 self-propelled anti-aircraft gun crosses a floating bridge during a South Korea-US joint river-crossing drill in Yeoju. ©  KIM Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The US, Japan and South Korea are forging a military alliance in Asia that bears strong similarities to NATO, the North Korean Foreign Ministry has said, blasting the actions of the three countries as a threat to regional stability.

In a statement on Sunday cited by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Pyongyang “strongly denounced” what it called “reckless and provocative military muscle-flexing” by Washington, Tokyo and Seoul, referring specifically to the Freedom Edge military drills.

The exercise, which took place between June 27 and 29, was designed to “promote trilateral interoperability and protect freedom for peace and stability,” and featured a number of warships, including the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, according to the US Navy. 

The North Korean Foreign Ministry claimed the real goal of the US is “world domination” and encirclement of independent states. This policy “has already crossed the red-line and is bringing about a very negative change in the world security environment,” the statement reads.

US wants to deploy previously banned missiles in Asia-Pacific – Moscow
Read more
US wants to deploy previously banned missiles in Asia-Pacific – Moscow

According to Pyongyang, the Freedom Edge drill was an attempt to cement a military bloc comprising the US, Japan and South Korea, which has committed to “cope with any threat faced by one of the three.” This provision, North Korean officials have argued, is reminiscent of the NATO collective defense clause – which means that an attack on one member must be treated as an attack on all members.

”This means that the US-Japan-ROK [South Korea] relations have taken on the full-fledged appearance of Asian version [of] NATO,” the ministry stressed.

North Korea has long protested against US exercises near the Korean peninsula, seeing them as rehearsals for a possible invasion. Pyongyang has also conducted numerous artillery and missile tests in the area.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said the US-led military bloc has no plans to expand into Asia, but stressed that it must respond to the ever-changing security landscape in the region, as it could have serious repercussions far beyond. In 2021, the US, UK, and Australia established a security partnership called AUKUS which saw Washington and London commit to assisting Australia in acquiring nuclear-powered submarines.

Top stories

RT Features

‘It all came from the West’: Who is behind the golden age of terrorism in the Middle East?
‘It all came from the West’: Who is behind the golden age of terrorism in the Middle East? FEATURE
The mother of Rus towns: How a legendary Russian city ended up in Ukraine
The mother of Rus towns: How a legendary Russian city ended up in Ukraine FEATURE
‘Iran’s enemies expected unrest in the country’: Here’s how the Islamic Republic will get a new president
‘Iran’s enemies expected unrest in the country’: Here’s how the Islamic Republic will get a new president FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘It all came from the West’: Who is behind the golden age of terrorism in the Middle East?
‘It all came from the West’: Who is behind the golden age of terrorism in the Middle East? FEATURE
The mother of Rus towns: How a legendary Russian city ended up in Ukraine
The mother of Rus towns: How a legendary Russian city ended up in Ukraine FEATURE
‘Iran’s enemies expected unrest in the country’: Here’s how the Islamic Republic will get a new president
‘Iran’s enemies expected unrest in the country’: Here’s how the Islamic Republic will get a new president FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
No end in fight? Ramzy Ezzeldin Ramzy, former UN assistant secretary general on Syria
0:00
28:59
Technocapitalism
0:00
27:56
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies