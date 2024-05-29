icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
29 May, 2024 13:06
US wants to deploy previously banned missiles in Asia-Pacific – Moscow

Washington could approach regional powers to deploy assets which were once barred under the now-defunct INF Treaty, FM Sergey Lavrov says
US wants to deploy previously banned missiles in Asia-Pacific – Moscow
FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. ©  Sputnik / Sergey Guneev

The US could potentially ask nations in the Asia-Pacific Region (APR) to host its intermediate and shorter-range missiles, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned, noting that Washington has already begun the deployment process.

Speaking at an ambassador roundtable on the settlement of the Ukraine crisis on Wednesday, Lavrov suggested that the US withdrew from the Cold War-era Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) to have a free hand to “settle down in new spaces.”

The landmark 1987 INF treaty banned Russia and the United States from possessing many types of nuclear and conventional missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometers.

However, the US unilaterally withdrew from the treaty in 2019, alleging that Russia wasn’t complying with the agreement, a charge the Kremlin denied. Following Washington’s withdrawal, Moscow reciprocated, although it said it had no plans to deploy the once-banned missiles on territory bordering Western nations.

Lavrov noted that the US has already deployed the missiles in the Philippines, adding he wasn’t sure if “other countries in the Asia-Pacific Region will receive requests to provide their hospitable territory for similar types of weapons.”

In April, the US and the Philippines held massive military exercises in the South China Sea. As part of the exercise, Washington deployed its Mid-Range Capability missile system to the region, which can hit targets at a distance of up to 1,600km. China accused the US of “stoking military confrontation,” with Russia issuing a similar condemnation.

The same month, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Moscow could reverse its decision not to deploy intermediate- and shorter-range missiles in response to the US stationing this kind of asset in any corner of the world. Later, he said that Russia is drawing up “preemptive” missile deployment plans to offset possible threats associated with Washington's move. He added that Moscow is keeping a particularly close eye on Europe and the APR in this regard.

In May, in a thinly veiled reference to NATO and other Western-dominated organizations, Russian President Vladimir Putin also warned that the APR is “no place for closed military and political alliances,” adding that both China and Russia deem the establishment of such blocs as “harmful and counterproductive” for the security architecture of the region.

Top stories

RT Features

Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi's party may reap the benefits
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi's party may reap the benefits FEATURE
African unity: Why the world celebrates it
African unity: Why the world celebrates it FEATURE

