Jeffrey Epstein claimed to be Israeli spy – lawsuit

The allegation of Mossad involvement was contained in a rape complaint by an ex-girlfriend

Disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein once boasted of being a Mossad agent just like Ghislaine Maxwell’s father Robert, according to the allegations made by a former girlfriend who is now suing his estate.

Epstein worked as a financier and socialized with the rich and famous for years, introducing them to dozens of young women – some of whom were underage at the time – and flying them to his private island in the Caribbean.

The California woman who filed the lawsuit was identified only as Jane Doe 200. She claimed to have met Epstein in Los Angeles in 2000 and became his girlfriend, until he violently raped her in late 2001.

“Despite being in a committed relationship often spending nearly around-the-clock time together, what Epstein did for work was not clear,” said the lawsuit, filed at the Manhattan federal court earlier this week.

According to Doe, both Epstein and Maxwell strongly suggested that he was an Israeli intelligence agent and warned her that “it was not good to be Epstein’s enemy.” Epstein was “not only extremely wealthy but also suspiciously well-connected, more so than all the other powerful men with whom he associated,” the lawsuit claimed.

After Epstein “violently raped her” in New York, Doe tried to leave him, but he kept contacting her and offered her a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to network with powerful figures. She said she attended the event “purely for work purposes.”

She also claimed that reporting the rape risked “significant bodily harm or death” because she considered Epstein “a Mossad agent with some of the most unique connections in the world.”

Epstein was originally arrested for child sex abuse but given a surprisingly lenient plea deal. During the 2019 furor that resulted in Epstein’s re-arrest, some media outlets reported that the prosecutors had been told Epstein “belonged to intelligence,” but would not say which agency.

Robert Maxwell – born Jan Ludvik Hyman Binyamin Hoch – long tried to quash any claims that he was a Mossad agent. He died in 1991, drowning off the coast of Spain, in a manner that sparked rumors that he had been assassinated or committed suicide. Maxwell was given a hero’s funeral in Jerusalem which was attended by former Mossad chiefs and Israel’s state leadership.

American investigative journalist Julie K. Brown, who long pursued the story about Epstein’s sex trafficking, once told the Times of Israel that it was “not beyond the realm of possibility” that the financier had Israeli intelligence ties, because “Robert Maxwell certainly had those kinds of connections.”

Epstein, 66, died in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The authorities officially classified his death as suicide, but rumors of foul play have persisted ever since. His long-term girlfriend and associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was sentenced in 2022 to 20 years behind bars for child sex trafficking. While some of their victims have been identified by name, the clients’ list remains confidential.