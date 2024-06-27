icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow says US just as responsible for deadly Crimea attack as Kiev: Russia-Ukraine conflict
27 Jun, 2024 21:06
HomeWorld News

Jeffrey Epstein claimed to be Israeli spy – lawsuit

The allegation of Mossad involvement was contained in a rape complaint by an ex-girlfriend
Jeffrey Epstein claimed to be Israeli spy – lawsuit
File photo: Federal prosecutors announce charges against Jeffery Epstein, July 8, 2019 in New York City. ©  Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein once boasted of being a Mossad agent just like Ghislaine Maxwell’s father Robert, according to the allegations made by a former girlfriend who is now suing his estate.

Epstein worked as a financier and socialized with the rich and famous for years, introducing them to dozens of young women – some of whom were underage at the time – and flying them to his private island in the Caribbean. 

The California woman who filed the lawsuit was identified only as Jane Doe 200. She claimed to have met Epstein in Los Angeles in 2000 and became his girlfriend, until he violently raped her in late 2001.

“Despite being in a committed relationship often spending nearly around-the-clock time together, what Epstein did for work was not clear,” said the lawsuit, filed at the Manhattan federal court earlier this week.

According to Doe, both Epstein and Maxwell strongly suggested that he was an Israeli intelligence agent and warned her that “it was not good to be Epstein’s enemy.” Epstein was “not only extremely wealthy but also suspiciously well-connected, more so than all the other powerful men with whom he associated,” the lawsuit claimed.

Epstein’s ‘pedophile island’ visitors revealed in leaked cellphone data
Read more
Epstein’s ‘pedophile island’ visitors revealed in leaked cellphone data

After Epstein “violently raped her” in New York, Doe tried to leave him, but he kept contacting her and offered her a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to network with powerful figures. She said she attended the event “purely for work purposes.” 

She also claimed that reporting the rape risked “significant bodily harm or death” because she considered Epstein “a Mossad agent with some of the most unique connections in the world.”

Epstein was originally arrested for child sex abuse but given a surprisingly lenient plea deal. During the 2019 furor that resulted in Epstein’s re-arrest, some media outlets reported that the prosecutors had been told Epstein “belonged to intelligence,” but would not say which agency.

Robert Maxwell – born Jan Ludvik Hyman Binyamin Hoch – long tried to quash any claims that he was a Mossad agent. He died in 1991, drowning off the coast of Spain, in a manner that sparked rumors that he had been assassinated or committed suicide. Maxwell was given a hero’s funeral in Jerusalem which was attended by former Mossad chiefs and Israel’s state leadership. 

American investigative journalist Julie K. Brown, who long pursued the story about Epstein’s sex trafficking, once told the Times of Israel that it was “not beyond the realm of possibility” that the financier had Israeli intelligence ties, because “Robert Maxwell certainly had those kinds of connections.”

Epstein, 66, died in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The authorities officially classified his death as suicide, but rumors of foul play have persisted ever since. His long-term girlfriend and associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was sentenced in 2022 to 20 years behind bars for child sex trafficking. While some of their victims have been identified by name, the clients’ list remains confidential.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Iran’s enemies expected unrest in the country’: Here’s how the Islamic Republic will get a new president
‘Iran’s enemies expected unrest in the country’: Here’s how the Islamic Republic will get a new president FEATURE
Crowdfunding blood money: The Indian diaspora’s quest to save a struggling nurse from death
Crowdfunding blood money: The Indian diaspora’s quest to save a struggling nurse from death FEATURE
Sudan at stake: Will Egypt manage to bring the warring parties back to the negotiating table?
Sudan at stake: Will Egypt manage to bring the warring parties back to the negotiating table? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Iran’s enemies expected unrest in the country’: Here’s how the Islamic Republic will get a new president
‘Iran’s enemies expected unrest in the country’: Here’s how the Islamic Republic will get a new president FEATURE
Crowdfunding blood money: The Indian diaspora’s quest to save a struggling nurse from death
Crowdfunding blood money: The Indian diaspora’s quest to save a struggling nurse from death FEATURE
Sudan at stake: Will Egypt manage to bring the warring parties back to the negotiating table?
Sudan at stake: Will Egypt manage to bring the warring parties back to the negotiating table? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Russian-Indian cooperation in space
0:00
27:49
Crimea under fire: American weapons in play
0:00
27:2
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies