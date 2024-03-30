Epstein’s ‘pedophile island’ visitors revealed in leaked cellphone data

Mapped coordinates show the routes people took to the location from July 2016 until the financier’s arrest in July 2019, according to Wired

Nearly 200 people made multiple trips to disgraced financier Jeffry Epstein’s Caribbean island, according to data obtained by Wired. The convicted sex offender had allegedly trafficked and assaulted minors and women on Little Saint James, earning it the nickname ‘pedophile island’.

Epstein was also known to invite influential and wealthy individuals to the exclusive getaway. A document newly uncovered by Wired pinpoints as many as 166 locations of potential visitors or potential victims, from across the US and the world, to and from the island.

The individuals were tracked using data from their mobile devices. The visits were made between 2016 and Epstein’s final arrest in 2019, years after his conviction in 2008 for procuring a child for prostitution, according to Wired, which analyzed data provided by Near Intelligence.

Many of the coordinates mapped by Near Intelligence lead to multimillion-dollar homes in numerous US states. Others trace to lower-income areas where Epstein victims are known to have lived and attended school, including parts of West Palm Beach, Florida. Police and a private investigator say they located around 40 of Epstein’s victims there, the outlet wrote, adding it is still unclear how that data was collected or what it was used for.

In January, newly-published legal documents produced an extensive list of people who were allegedly linked to Epstein. Former US President Bill Clinton and Britain’s Prince Andrew were among the more than 100 people named. The latter, who was among the powerful men accused of abusing the girls, settled out of court with an accuser in 2022.

Epstein was eventually arrested in 2019 and charged with trafficking dozens of minors. He died awaiting trial in a Manhattan jail cell a month later, with his death officially ruled a suicide. Epstein’s girlfriend and ‘madam’, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted and sentenced to 20 years behind bars for child sex trafficking in 2022. She is currently appealing the verdict.