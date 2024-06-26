icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Jun, 2024 22:52
Amy units withdraw from Bolivian capital after 'coup attempt'

President Luis Arce has fired the general who deployed the troops in La Paz
Supporters of the government of Luis Arc confront the military who surrounded the Murillo square where the Government Palace is located, in La Paz, Bolivia on June 26, 2024. ©  Mateo Romay Salinas / Anadolu / Getty Images

Heavily armed soldiers on armored personnel carriers have pulled out from the central Plaza Murillo square in Bolivia’s capital La Paz after President Luis Arce denounced what he said was a coup attempt against his government.

A group of soldiers led by the commander of the Armed Forces General Juan Jose Zuniga occupied the square on Wednesday and entered the presidential palace. Arce condemned the “irregular mobilization of some units of the Bolivian Army” and dismissed Zuniga, replacing him with Jose Wilson Sanchez.

Sanchez then promptly ordered the troops to leave the square. “All personnel that have been mobilized in the streets must return to their units,” the new commander said in his first speech.

Arce later appeared on the balcony of the presidential palace, thanking his supporters. “No one can take away the democracy that we have won at the ballot box,” the president told the jubilant crowd. “We will continue working for the Bolivian people.”

Immediately after the army was deployed to La Paz, supporters of Arce and the ruling Movement for Socialism (MAS) party took to the streets, demanding that the troops return to their barracks. Many politicians and officials denounced the actions of the army, as did the EU and the majority of the leaders of South America.

“We condemned the events in Bolivia. The army must submit itself to the legitimately elected civil power,” said Luis Almagro, leader of the Organization of American States (OAS).

General Zuniga has justified his actions by claiming that he wanted to “restore democracy” and free “all Bolivian political prisoners,” including former interim president Jeanine Anez and former governor of the Santa Cruz province Luis Fernando Camacho.

