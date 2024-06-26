‘Attempted coup’ reported in Bolivia (VIDEOS)

Former president Evo Morales has called for a popular uprising to defend democracy

Military police and armored vehicles have surrounded the government building in the center of La Paz, allegedly seeking to overthrow the government of President Luis Arce.

Former president Evo Morales – who was ousted in a 2019 coup – has accused General Juan Jose Zuniga of attempting a coup d’etat and called for a general strike to protect the government.

“We call for a National Mobilization to defend Democracy,” Morales said on social media, calling for “an indefinite general strike and blockade of roads.”

BREAKING: Possible coup d'état in Bolivia - Morales calls for a general strike and blockades. pic.twitter.com/JaBxR1dCFd — kakasloi 🔻☭ (@kakasloi) June 26, 2024

The most recent post on Arce’s X (formerly Twitter) account denounced “irregular mobilization of some units of the Bolivian Army,” and said that “Democracy must be respected.”

🇧🇴 MILITARY UNREST IN BOLIVIA We call for a National Mobilization to defend Democracy against the coup d'état that is being brewed at the head of General Zuñiga. -former President Evo MoralesBolivian media reported a gathering of military personnel near the country's Cabinet… pic.twitter.com/KGCvXBJAwN — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) June 26, 2024

Videos from Plaza Morello in La Paz showed rows of armed men in uniforms surrounding the government palace and using an armored vehicle to break down the doors. Some of the troops carried riot shields labeled “Military Police.”

PHOTOS: Unauthorized entry of military into the government palace in Bolivia as a coup attempt is underway pic.twitter.com/voV4gKFFVe — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) June 26, 2024

President Xiomara Castro of Honduras has called on the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) to “condemn the fascism that today attacks democracy in Bolivia” and demand full respect for civilian rule and the constitution.

“The military has once again carried out a criminal coup d’état,” Castro wrote. “We express our unconditional support to the brotherly people of Bolivia, to president [Arce] and [Morales].”

