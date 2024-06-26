icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow says US just as responsible for deadly Crimea attack as Kiev: Russia-Ukraine conflict
26 Jun, 2024 20:24
‘Attempted coup’ reported in Bolivia (VIDEOS)

Former president Evo Morales has called for a popular uprising to defend democracy
‘Attempted coup’ reported in Bolivia (VIDEOS)
©  Kawsachun News

Military police and armored vehicles have surrounded the government building in the center of La Paz, allegedly seeking to overthrow the government of President Luis Arce.

Former president Evo Morales – who was ousted in a 2019 coup – has accused General Juan Jose Zuniga of attempting a coup d’etat and called for a general strike to protect the government.

“We call for a National Mobilization to defend Democracy,” Morales said on social media, calling for “an indefinite general strike and blockade of roads.”

The most recent post on Arce’s X (formerly Twitter) account denounced “irregular mobilization of some units of the Bolivian Army,” and said that “Democracy must be respected.”

Videos from Plaza Morello in La Paz showed rows of armed men in uniforms surrounding the government palace and using an armored vehicle to break down the doors. Some of the troops carried riot shields labeled “Military Police.”

President Xiomara Castro of Honduras has called on the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) to “condemn the fascism that today attacks democracy in Bolivia” and demand full respect for civilian rule and the constitution.

“The military has once again carried out a criminal coup d’état,” Castro wrote. “We express our unconditional support to the brotherly people of Bolivia, to president [Arce] and [Morales].”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

