Russia promises ‘decisive response’ to ‘confrontational’ US

At the same time, Moscow remains ready for equal dialogue with Washington, Ambassador Anatoly Antonov has said

Russia will respond “decisively” to sanctions and any other “confrontational” moves by the US, Moscow’s ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, has said.

The envoy made the statement during an address dedicated to Russia Day, which was celebrated on Wednesday. Earlier the same day, Washington announced more restrictions on Moscow over its military operation against Ukraine.



“The US administration congratulated the Russian people with the announcement of yet another sanctions package,” Antonov said.

Russia will not insist on being a US partner, but remains “open for honest and equal dialogue once the Americans come to their senses,” the diplomat stressed.



“Nevertheless, we will give an adequate and decisive response to the confrontation forced upon us [by Washington],” Antonov warned.

The new round of curbs by the US Departments of State and Treasury targeted 300 additional individuals and entities in Russia and other countries, including China, Türkiye, and the UAE, accused by the US of having links to Moscow’s “war economy” and allowing it to evade Western embargos.

The State Department’s director for economic sanctions policy and implementation, Aaron Forsberg, told the AP on Wednesday that sanctions are a “dynamic affair” because Russian President Vladimir Putin is “a very capable adversary who is willing to adapt and find those willing collaborators.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reacted to the latest round of restrictions by insisting that “as usual in such cases, [we] will not leave the aggressive actions by the US unanswered.” The Moscow Stock Exchange (MOEX) has suspended trading in US dollars and euros from Thursday due to Washington’s new sanctions.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has already sanctioned more than 4,000 Russian individuals and companies since the outbreak of the conflict between Moscow and Kiev in February 2022.

During the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) last week, Putin said the West thought that its restrictions will “undermine the Russian economy, and believed that this would happen within three, four, six months, but everyone sees that this is not happening.” The president announced earlier this year that despite Russia being the most sanctioned country in the world, its GDP has increased by 3.6% and was “higher than the global average” in 2023.