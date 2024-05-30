Israeli war cabinet member demands early election

Benjamin Netanyahu and chief rival Benny Gantz have clashed over Israel’s war aims and the future of Gaza

Benny Gantz, a member of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war cabinet, has submitted a bill calling for an early election. Netanyahu’s party described the bill as a “capitulation” to Hamas.

The bill was submitted on Thursday by Israel’s National Unity Party, a bloc composed of Gantz’ center-right Blue and White party and a number of independent lawmakers. The party said that Gantz insisted on holding an election before the first anniversary of Hamas’ attack on Israel this October.

Netanyahu’s Likud party has been in power since 2022, propped up by six far-right and ultra-orthodox factions who have repeatedly threatened to pull their support if Netanyahu grants the Palestinians any concessions, such as allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Netanyahu’s coalition was on shaky ground before the war, however, with Israeli liberals holding near-weekly protests against his controversial judicial reforms and involvement in multiple corruption scandals. As soon as the fighting in Gaza began, these concerns were sidelined and the prime minister brought Gantz, his chief rival, into his three-person war cabinet.

Earlier this month, Gantz threatened to resign from the war cabinet unless Netanyahu issued a six-point plan for a post-conflict Gaza. Among his demands were the return of the Israeli hostages still held in the enclave, the toppling of Hamas, and the establishment of an “international civilian governance mechanism for Gaza, including American, European, Arab and Palestinian elements,” while Israel would handle security in the territory.

Gantz’ final demand is a sticking point for Netanyahu, who has refused to rule out a return to a full Israeli occupation of Gaza. While this stance has appeased the hardliners in his government, it has also caused a rift with the third member of his war cabinet, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Likud responded with derision to Gantz’ bill. “The dissolution of the unity government is a reward for [Hamas Gaza leader Yahya] Sinwar, a capitulation to international pressure and a fatal blow to efforts to free our hostages,” the party said.

Despite his dismal popularity before the war, Netanyahu’s approval rating has risen in recent weeks. A poll published on Wednesday by Israel’s Channel 12 found that 36% of Israelis chose Netanyahu and 30% chose Gantz when asked “who is better suited to serve as prime minister?”

These figures represent a near-total reversal from last month, when 35% chose Gantz and 29% sided with Netanyahu. The latest poll also showed Netanyahu ahead of centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid, 37% to 30%, and leading former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett by 34% to 32%.







