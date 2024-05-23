icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
Putin lays groundwork for confiscation of US assets
23 May, 2024 16:36
HomeWorld News

British man accused of spying for Russia

London’s Metropolitan Police announced the suspect’s arrest without detailing his alleged crimes
British man accused of spying for Russia
©  Getty Images

A 64-year-old British man has been charged with spying for Russia under controversial national security legislation. The man was picked up by counterterrorism police in London last week.

Howard Michael Phillips was arrested in central London on May 16 and charged on Thursday with an offense under section 3 of the National Security Act, the city’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement. 

“The country to which the charge relates is Russia,” the force said, without revealing any further details of Phillips’ alleged offense. 

Section 3 of the National Security Act of 2023 states that a person who engages in “conduct of any kind” intended to “materially assist a foreign intelligence service in carrying out UK-related activities,” or knowingly engages in conduct “likely” to assist a foreign intelligence agency, is guilty of a criminal offense. 

If found guilty, Phillips faces up to 14 years imprisonment.

UK accuses alleged arsonist of working for Russia READ MORE: UK accuses alleged arsonist of working for Russia

Before it was passed last year, the National Security Act was heavily criticized for setting too low a bar on what constitutes espionage. Speaking in the House of Lords last January, Telegraph newspaper’s deputy chairman Guy Black argued that the act allows the government to “potentially criminalize” anyone, as long as it argues that their actions somehow benefited foreign powers.

“Straightforward reporting” on problems within Britain’s military, for example, could be deemed “of use to a foreign intelligence service,” Black claimed, warning that the act would have a “subsequent chilling impact on investigative journalism.”

Phillips’ arrest was not linked to any recent national security investigations, the Metropolitan Police said, likely referring to the recent case of a man who British prosecutors claim organized an arson attack on a Ukrainian-linked warehouse in London on behalf of Russian intelligence. 

“There is not believed to be any threat to the wider public in connection with this matter,” the force added.




Top stories

RT Features

‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president FEATURE
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago FEATURE
Britain’s ‘common’ wealth: How London ensures that Africa never prospers
Britain’s ‘common’ wealth: How London ensures that Africa never prospers FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president FEATURE
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago FEATURE
Britain’s ‘common’ wealth: How London ensures that Africa never prospers
Britain’s ‘common’ wealth: How London ensures that Africa never prospers FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Antony Blinken, the so-called “Butcher of Gaza”
0:00
26:44
The cost of sewage treatment
0:00
25:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies