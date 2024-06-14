icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin names conditions for Ukraine peace talks: Russia-Ukraine conflict
14 Jun, 2024 13:29
HomeRussia & FSU

Apartment block partially collapses after Ukrainian strike on Russian town

At least three people were injured in the attack on Shebekino in Belgorod Region, the local governor has said
Apartment block partially collapses after Ukrainian strike on Russian town
©  Telegram / Vyacheslav Gladkov

A section of a five-story apartment block has collapsed as a result of a Ukrainian strike on the town of Shebekino in Russia’s Belgorod Region, local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has said.

According to preliminary information, at least three people were injured in the attack, Gladkov wrote on Telegram on Friday.

A representative from the emergency services told TASS that people could remain under the rubble. Rescuers earlier used a ladder to evacuate two residents from the fifth floor of the damaged building, the agency said.

Shebekino is located near the border with Ukraine and has a population of around 40,000. The town and surrounding settlements have been frequent targets of attacks by Kiev’s troops throughout the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

