US senator urges Israel to bomb Gaza like Hiroshima

Lindsey Graham tells West Jerusalem to do “whatever” it takes to annihilate Hamas
FILE PHOTO: Sen. Lindsey Graham ©  Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Israel must do whatever needs to be done to win its “existential” war with Hamas, just like the United State was justified to disregard civilian casualties when it droped nuclear bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during WWII, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) has claimed.

The Israeli military is facing increased international scrutiny as its military operation in Gaza enters its eighth month, claiming the lives of more than 34,000 Palestinians. However, Graham argued in an interview with NBC News on Sunday that Hamas is to blame for the bulk of civilian casualties, and urged Israel to continue doing “whatever you have to do to survive as a Jewish state.”

“When we were faced with destruction as a nation after Pearl Harbor, fighting the Germans and the Japanese, we decided to end the war by bombing Hiroshima, Nagasaki, with nuclear weapons,” Graham stated.

US unveils results of Israel war crimes probe READ MORE: US unveils results of Israel war crimes probe

The White House recently suspended the supply of some of the larger-payload bombs that Israel could use in its new offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, outraging West Jerusalem’s staunch supporters.

“Give Israel the bombs they need to end the war they can’t afford to lose, and work with them to minimize casualties,” Graham said.

The senator made a similar somparison during a subcommittee hearing earlier in the week, referring to Israel’s war with Hamas as “Hiroshima and Nagasaki on steroids.”

US congressman calls for ‘Hiroshima and Nagasaki’ solution in Gaza and Ukraine READ MORE: US congressman calls for ‘Hiroshima and Nagasaki’ solution in Gaza and Ukraine

Washington has acknowledged its “reasonable” concerns that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) may have violated international humanitarian law while using American weapons, but a new US State Department report failed to pin-point any specific violations. Secretary of State Antony Blinken admitted on Sunday that Israel has failed to show any “credible plan” to get civilians out of harm’s way.

President Joe Biden vowed not to support a “major” military operation in Rafah with US weapons, but indicated that Israel’s “limited” invasion has yet to cross Washington’s red line. On Friday, Israel’s war cabinet approved a “measured expansion” of the ground operation in Rafah, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledging to continue the military campaign and “fight with our fingernails” even without US weapons.

