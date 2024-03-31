US congressman calls for ‘Hiroshima and Nagasaki’ solution in Gaza and Ukraine

Rep. Tim Walberg insists his “metaphor” was distorted and taken out of context

Michigan congressman Tim Walberg believes that Washington should not waste money on humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza or Ukraine, and instead focus on supporting Israel’s and Kiev’s war efforts to achieve “quick” victories.

Walberg made his controversial remarks during a meeting with members of the public in Dundee, Michigan last week. In a video posted on social media on March 25, the congressman criticized President Joe Biden's policies, telling a small audience that the US should better spend Gaza aid money on supporting Israel, which he labeled Washington’s “greatest ally, arguably, anywhere in the world.”

“We shouldn’t be spending a dime on humanitarian aid. It should be like Nagasaki and Hiroshima. Get it over quick,” Walberg could be heard saying.

“The same should be in Ukraine. Defeat Putin quick. Instead [of] 80% in Ukraine being used for humanitarian purposes, it should be 80-100% to wipe out Russian forces,” he added.

After his statements went viral, Walberg claimed that his words were misreported and misinterpreted, arguing that he was merely speaking metaphorically and did not advocate for the actual use of nuclear weapons.

“In a shortened clip, I used a metaphor to convey the need for both Israel and Ukraine to win their wars as swiftly as possible, without putting American troops in harm’s way,” Walberg said in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

“The use of this metaphor, along with the removal of context, distorted my message, but I fully stand by these beliefs and stand by our allies,” he added, arguing that the quicker these conflicts end, the “fewer innocent lives will be caught in the crossfire.”