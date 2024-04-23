Polish director to release AI-generated Putin biopic

icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian deputy defense minister arrested over suspected bribery
23 Apr, 2024 20:52
The “world premiere” of a new biopic of Russian President Vladimir Putin featuring an AI-rendered central character has been announced by the Polish studio AIO.

According to a statement issued via PR Leap, the film, which was first announced in May 2022 and is titled ‘Putin’, will be released in 35 countries on September 26. 

The English-language debut of Polish director Patryk Vega, also known as Besaleel, is reportedly the result of three years of filming and “pioneering AI technology.” The film claims to capture the “motives and actions of one of the most controversial figures in contemporary politics,” Vega said.

A recently released 2.5-minute trailer, which includes AI-generated shots of an adult Putin wearing a diaper and taking part in martial arts, promises detailed analysis of the Russian leader’s life and psyche over 60 years, according to the PR Leap statement.

Viewers will be able to “get up close and personal” with the Russian leader’s story, touching on some of the “most intimate moments” of his life, it claims.

“Inviting Putin to the studio for 20,000 shots wasn’t an option,” Vega said, adding that the archival materials available online didn’t allow for training a high-resolution deepfake model suitable for cinematic use. “As a result, after nearly two years of development, we’ve created our pioneering AI-driven technology, enabling us to craft the cinematic character without relying on a real human model.”

The Polish director further claimed that his “production’s mission is to provide viewers with a ‘user manual’ for Putin, aiming to alleviate the fear and uncertainty that dominate today’s world.”

READ MORE: German leader tells Putin he can’t quote legendary philosopher

According to PR Leap, the movie was filmed in locations such as Russia, Ukraine, Israel, Syria, Jordan, and Poland. 

Vega is responsible for a string of homegrown box-office hits “characterized by grisly violence and glossy production values” including Pitbull, Mafia Women and Botoks, according to The Guardian.

