Trump blames Biden for Iranian attack on Israel

The Republican frontrunner for November’s presidential election has accused the incumbent of showing “unbelievable” weakness

US President Joe Biden bears part of the blame for Iran’s massive drone and missile strike on Israel on Saturday, former US president and current Republican frontrunner for the November race Donald Trump has claimed. The GOP firebrand suggested that a lack of leadership on the part of the Democratic incumbent has emboldened Tehran.

Late on Saturday, Iran launched several waves of missiles and kamikaze drones at Israel. Tehran explained that the strikes were retaliation for the “Zionist regime’s numerous crimes, including the attack on the consular section of Iran’s Embassy in Damascus.”

What was believed to be an Israeli airstrike destroyed Iran’s consulate in Damascus, Syria on April 1, killing seven officers of Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, including two high-ranking generals.

While Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari has reported that the vast majority of the projectiles fired by Iran this weekend were intercepted by air defenses, Iranian state media has claimed that several Israeli military installations were struck.

Addressing supporters in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Trump said that the Iranian strikes took place “because we show great weakness.”

“The weakness that we’ve shown, it’s unbelievable, and it would not have happened if we were in office,” he suggested.

He concluded by reiterating his “absolute support” for Israel.

Trump has also posted several similar messages on his Truth Social platform, such as one saying: “This should never have been allowed to happen - This would NEVER have happened if I were President!”

Trump has previously accused his Democratic rival of not being assertive enough globally and has repeatedly alleged that Biden is unfit for office.

An unabashed supporter of Israel, Trump during his time in office recognized Syria’s Golan Heights, which have been occupied for decades, as Israeli territory. He also officially recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moved the US embassy there from Tel Aviv in 2018.

Speaking on Wednesday in Atlanta, he told reporters that President Biden had “abandoned Israel.”

Although continuing to support Israel, Biden has of late been increasingly critical of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, citing the mounting civilian casualties in Gaza amid Israel’s ongoing military campaign against Hamas.

In an interview to MSNBC last month, Biden suggested that the Israeli prime minister was committing a “big mistake” with his hardline approach.

Biden pointed out, however, that Washington was “never going to leave Israel” and would keep providing it with weaponry no matter what.