icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iranian attack on Israel
14 Apr, 2024 09:54
HomeWorld News

Biden told Netanyahu he won’t support retaliation against Iran – Axios

Washington is reportedly worried about a major escalation fraught with “catastrophic consequences”
Biden told Netanyahu he won’t support retaliation against Iran – Axios
US President Joe Biden (L) and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R). ©  GPO/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Washington would not support retaliatory strikes against Iran after the latter launched a barrage of missiles and drones against the Jewish state over the weekend, Axios reported on Sunday. 

According to an unnamed senior White House official cited by the outlet, Biden delivered the warning during a phone call on Saturday between the two leaders. Other US officials also noted that Biden and his administration are “highly concerned” that any tit-for-tat action could trigger a regional war with “catastrophic consequences.”

Given those apprehensions, Biden reportedly told Netanyahu that Israel had essentially prevailed in this clash with Iran and advised him to “take the win.” The Israeli prime minister, meanwhile, said that he understood that any retaliatory action would not be supported by the US, Axios said.

‘Punishment’ of Israel completed, no intention to continue – Tehran
Read more
‘Punishment’ of Israel completed, no intention to continue – Tehran

Meanwhile, an unnamed Israeli official told the Times of Israel that the country’s leadership had not yet made a decision about a potential response and that the issue would be discussed at a war cabinet meeting on Sunday afternoon.

Iran launched a powerful attack on Israel over the weekend that involved more than 300 missiles and kamikaze drones, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The strikes came in retaliation for what Iran claims was an Israeli strike on Tehran’s consulate in Damascus, Syria, early this month that left several senior Iranian military officers dead.

The IDF claimed to have shot down 99% of the Iranian drones and missiles, a defensive operation that Israeli officials hailed as a major success.

Tehran, however, struck a different tone, with its officials insisting that the barrage had “more success than expected” and claiming that two Israeli bases had been destroyed. Israel has acknowledged only minor damage to one military facility.

The chief of staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, has signaled that his country had no intention of continuing the operation, and that it was intended as a “punishment” for Israel. He warned West Jerusalem of a “much more extensive” response if it decided to launch a counterattack.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem?
‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem? FEATURE
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire FEATURE
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem?
‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem? FEATURE
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire FEATURE
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Outrage & Paralysis? Saul Takahashi, Professor of Human Rights & Peace Studies, Osaka Jogakuin University
0:00
29:12
The Russian Art of War: How the West led Ukraine to defeat (ex-NATO analyst Col. Jacques Baud)
0:00
28:18
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies