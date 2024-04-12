icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow terror attack
12 Apr, 2024 02:12
HomeWorld News

European state’s leader vows to resist Russian sanctions ‘blackmail’

Serbia is “proud” of its ironclad position on Ukraine conflict, President Aleksandar Vucic has said
European state’s leader vows to resist Russian sanctions ‘blackmail’
France's President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic at the Elysee Palace, April 8, 2024 ©  Chesnot / Getty Images

Serbia will not be blackmailed into adopting the Western line regarding the Ukraine conflict and imposing sanctions on Moscow, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday.

Since the hostilities broke out two years ago, Serbia, which has traditionally maintained close ties with Moscow, has striven to remain neutral. Vucic has said on numerous occasions that his government has come under pressure from Western powers to place sanctions on Russia.

“The position we expressed – eight days after the conflict in Ukraine began, is still valid today. Serbia is proud of its position,” Vucic told journalists on Thursday, when asked whether French President Emmanuel Macron demanded that Belgrade impose sanctions on Moscow.

During his visit to Paris earlir this week, Vucic “reached concrete agreements” on Serbia’s purchase of 12 French-made Rafale fighter jets. The French leader claimed at a joint press conference that Serbia’s “future lies within the EU,” and that Belgrade should honor this by “greater coordination with our foreign policy decisions” – stoking speculations that the jet deal comes with conditions.

World leaders no longer working toward peace – Serbian president READ MORE: World leaders no longer working toward peace – Serbian president

“No one has blackmailed us, and no one can blackmail us… Serbia is small in terms of its size and population, but is big in its heart and giant in terms of statehood. Serbia has not and will not change its attitude,” Vucic noted, insisting that his meeting with Macron was “friendly.”

Belgrade has officially condemned Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine, although Serbia remains the only country in Eastern Europe – aside from Belarus – that has not imposed sanctions in light of the conflict. Vucic admitted in February that he does not know how long he will be able to hold out against Western pressure, but stressed that his country will defend its position for “as long as possible.”

Top stories

RT Features

La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire FEATURE
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle FEATURE
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire FEATURE
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle FEATURE
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Silent aggression: Protecting North Sea infrastructure while ignoring the Nord Stream attack on Russia
0:00
27:54
The cost of fast food
0:00
23:45
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies