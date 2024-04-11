icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow terror attack
11 Apr, 2024 13:17
HomeWorld News

Ukraine peace talks ‘pointless’ without Russia – Kremlin

Moscow has refused to take part in a planned international peace conference in Switzerland
Ukraine peace talks ‘pointless’ without Russia – Kremlin
A view of Ukrainian capital Kiev. ©  Fahad Rafeeq / 500px

Any negotiations to settle the conflict in Ukraine would have no value without Russia’s participation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said, commenting on a conference scheduled to be held in Switzerland in June.

The talks will reportedly be based on a peace plan discussed by Russia and Ukraine in March 2022 in Istanbul. Moscow previously announced it would not take part in the event.

According to Peskov, the geopolitical situation has changed “drastically” since 2022, and it would be “short-sighted” not to account for those changes during any potential talks. Overall, Moscow is open to negotiations, he added.

The Russian leadership has argued that the gathering will merely promote Zelensky’s ‘peace formula’, which demands that Moscow withdraw from all territories that Kiev claims as its own.

Moscow has rejected the demands as a non-starter, with Dmitry Peskov stressing on Wednesday that “everyone” must take into account that Russia has gained new regions. He was referring to four former Ukrainian territories that overwhelmingly voted to join the country in the autumn of 2022. Russia has also repeatedly stressed that it will not surrender Crimea.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis admitted on Wednesday that no meaningful peace process can take place without Russia. The diplomat acknowledged that Moscow will have to be involved “sooner or later, but not necessarily from day one,” suggesting that the first conference may focus on “exactly how to invite Russia and what role to give it”.

READ MORE: Ukraine peace impossible without Russia – Swiss FM

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said last month that before any talks can begin, Kiev must lift its ban on negotiations with the current Russian leadership that was introduced in October 2022.

Top stories

RT Features

La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire FEATURE
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle FEATURE
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire FEATURE
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle FEATURE
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF
‘This military protects us all’: Why some Arabs choose to serve in the IDF FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Silent aggression: Protecting North Sea infrastructure while ignoring the Nord Stream attack on Russia
0:00
27:54
The cost of fast food
0:00
23:45
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies