5 injured after car rams protesters in Tel Aviv (VIDEO)

Israeli police said that the driver refused requests to stop when he drove his vehicle into the crowd

A car plowed into a crowd of protesters demanding the resignation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening, injuring five people. The driver has been detained on the spot.

According to a brief statement from police on X (formerly Twitter), the incident took place on Namir Road, where an anti-government rally was being held. The demonstration was part of the countrywide protests, during which people urged Netanyahu to step down and called for the return of hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.

Video footage circulating on social media shows a woman in the passenger seat of a white car angrily arguing with protesters, while police officers are attempting to guide the crowd and allow the car to leave the area. The car suddenly speeds up, hitting several people. Police said that the driver ignored the request to stop and was taken to custody shortly after the incident.

תיעוד דריסת המפגינים בתל אביב. 5 נפגעו. הנהג נעצר לאחר שברח מהמקום צילום: איתי רזיאל pic.twitter.com/t8Lc54tbfZ — Bar Peleg (@bar_peleg) April 6, 2024

”We know at this time that the driver struck three civilians,” the police stated, adding that the injured civilians were transported to hospital for treatment.

The attack was condemned by Israeli politicians, with President Isaac Herzog warning that “violence is a red line that must never be crossed”.

Former Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar called the ramming of protesters a “clear and serious hate crime,” calling for the culprit to be brought to justice. Hilli Tropper, who served as a minister without portfolio, urged the Israeli leadership to “sharply and clearly” condemn the attack.

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, meanwhile, blamed the escalation of violence on “leftist” politicians, arguing that protesters are “tearing [the society] apart.”

The large-scale protests have resumed as Israel’s war with Hamas entered its sixth month. A series of marches led by family members of the hostages and anti-government activists took place in multiple cities, with demonstrators demanding a deal with Hamas that would lead to the release of more than 100 hostages. They blamed Netanyahu for “failing the deal on purpose.”

The situation deteriorated earlier this week when protesters attempted to storm Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem, forcing police to deploy riot control measures.

Netanyahu, who faced regular protests long before the war began on October 7, insists that Israel will keep fighting until it achieves “total victory” over Hamas and that the Jewish state will maintain “full security control” over Gaza once the war ends.