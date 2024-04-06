icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Apr, 2024
Israeli protesters demand Netanyahu’s ‘immediate’ replacement

Demonstrators have accused the prime minister of slow-walking a ceasefire deal to please hardliners in his cabinet
Israeli protesters demand Netanyahu’s ‘immediate’ replacement
Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages hold placards and wave Israeli flags during a demonstration in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 6, 2024 ©  AFP / Jack Guez

Tens of thousands of protesters have gathered in Tel Aviv to demand the resignation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the return of hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza. 

Nearly six months to the day since Israel declared war on Hamas, around 100,000 people gathered in Tel Aviv’s Democracy Square on Saturday evening, protest organizers claimed. Carrying Israeli flags and chanting anti-government slogans, the demonstrators called for early elections and implored Netanyahu to strike a deal with the Palestinian militants to release more than 100 Israelis thought to remain in captivity.

Speaking at a pre-protest press conference, Einav Zangauker, whose son was taken to Gaza as a hostage, claimed that Netanyahu is deliberately avoiding a deal with Hamas in order to please his far-right coalition partners.

“Netanyahu is failing the deal on purpose and he is standing between us and our loved ones in Gaza,” Zangauker said, according to the Times of Israel. “The hostages don’t have time for elections and to wait, the obstacle to the deal must be removed now and Netanyahu replaced immediately.”

UN sounds alarm over Israel’s AI bombing of Gaza
Read more
UN sounds alarm over Israel’s AI bombing of Gaza

As the crowd gathered in Tel Aviv, Israeli and Hamas delegations prepared to travel to Cairo for Egyptian- and Qatari-brokered ceasefire negotiations on Sunday. While a temporary ceasefire in late November saw Hamas swap 105 hostages for 240 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, successive rounds of talks have failed, with Israel refusing to accept the phased release of captives proposed by Hamas, and the militants refusing to accept anything less than a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Netanyahu insists that Israel will keep fighting until it achieves “total victory” over Hamas, and that the Jewish state will maintain “full security control” over Gaza once the war concludes. 

The Israeli prime minister was unpopular before the war began in October, with tens of thousands of people marching almost weekly to demand his resignation over multiple corruption scandals and a package of controversial judicial reforms. The war put a stop to the protests until earlier this year but the demonstrations have increased in scale since last month.

