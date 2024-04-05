icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Earthquake shakes New York City

The 4.8-magnitude quake interrupted a session of the UN Security Council
Earthquake shakes New York City
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York City. ©  Yuki IWAMURA / AFP

A UN Security Council session was interrupted on Friday after the world body’s headquarters in New York began to shake. The culprit was an earthquake under neighboring New Jersey, felt dozens of kilometers away.

Residents of New York City and the surrounding areas took to social media in alarm as the ground beneath their feet began to tremble.

Initial reports spoke of a 5.5-magnitude quake near North Plainfield, New Jersey, which could be felt as far away as Pennsylvania. However, the US Geological Survey (USGS) later said the magnitude was just 4.8 and the epicenter was under Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, 30km further to the west.

There have been no reports of injuries or property damage so far.

The northeastern US is not known for earthquakes, as it is far from any documented fault lines. The largest known quake in the New York City area was approximately 5.2 in magnitude and was recorded in 1884.

Top stories

RT Features

A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market
A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market FEATURE
Europe has stolen Africa’s heritage. Will justice prevail?
Europe has stolen Africa’s heritage. Will justice prevail? FEATURE
Death of empires: History tells us what will follow the collapse of US hegemony
Death of empires: History tells us what will follow the collapse of US hegemony FEATURE

