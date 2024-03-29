icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Mar, 2024 20:09
HomeWorld News

Suspected Israeli hitman caught in Malaysia

The apprehended individual, who was traveling on a French passport, was found in possession of six firearms
Suspected Israeli hitman caught in Malaysia
FILE PHOTO. Police officers are seen in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. ©  Getty Images / Anadolu Agency / Farid bin Tajuddin

Malaysian police have apprehended a heavily armed Israeli national who investigators believe might be a Mossad hitman and a member of a larger spy ring. The suspect recently arrived in the country on a French passport and claims he had come to murder a fellow Israeli in a family dispute.

The arrest was announced by Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain during a press conference on Friday. The 36-year-old suspect entered Malaysia on March 12, and was staying at a hotel in the country’s capital of Kuala Lumpur at the time of his arrest.

“During questioning, the suspect produced another passport which was issued by Israel. The six guns were found in a bag in his hotel room,” Husain said.

The suspect reportedly told police he had come to the country to find and kill a fellow Israeli national, citing a “family issue” as his motive. However, Husain noted that the man refused to divulge information about his job, and said investigators could not rule out that the suspect was linked to Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency.

Foreign spies trying to punish South Africa for taking on Israel – minister READ MORE: Foreign spies trying to punish South Africa for taking on Israel – minister

“We don’t fully believe what this suspect is telling us, maybe he has another agenda because he has been here since March 12. We found that the weapons were bought using cryptocurrency,” the official said.

Police are now investigating how exactly the arsenal, which included various types of pistols, had been smuggled into the country. The police also seized some 200 rounds of ammunition, while three of the guns were loaded, the official noted.

The investigation also believes the suspected hitman likely had accomplices in the country and presumably was a member of a larger group. “We have not identified the others. We will also check the authenticity of his passport with the French embassy,” the inspector-general said.

Thus far, neither France nor Israel has made any public remarks on the affair.

Top stories

RT Features

‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out
‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out FEATURE
‘Russia is very important for protecting Palestinians’: Top Hamas official talks to RT about the conflict with Israel
‘Russia is very important for protecting Palestinians’: Top Hamas official talks to RT about the conflict with Israel FEATUREExclusive
Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow
Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out
‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out FEATURE
‘Russia is very important for protecting Palestinians’: Top Hamas official talks to RT about the conflict with Israel
‘Russia is very important for protecting Palestinians’: Top Hamas official talks to RT about the conflict with Israel FEATUREExclusive
Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow
Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The absolutely awful state of US infrastructure & is P. Diddy the Jeffrey Epstein of hip-hop?
0:00
26:13
CrossTalk: Genocide-in-arms
0:00
24:57
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies