25 Mar, 2024 12:57
Musk reveals major political flip

The tech mogul has announced his support for the Republican Party in the upcoming US presidential election
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk. ©  Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

The US needs a red wave and will be finished if the Republican Party does not prevail in the 2024 presidential election, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

The billionaire, who had previously revealed he voted for Joe Biden in 2020, has since criticized the incumbent US president and clashed with his administration. Musk has repeatedly criticized Biden’s handling of the Southern US border crisis and has accused Democrats of being “controlled by the unions.”

“I voted 100% Dem until a few years ago. Now, I think we need a red wave or America is toast,” Musk wrote on X.

According to media reports, the entrepreneur became increasingly critical of Biden after Tesla, the top-selling electric-car company in the US, was excluded from a White House summit on EVs in 2021.

Last year Musk revealed that he had doubts he’d be voting for Biden in the 2024 presidential election. As of yet, however, he hasn’t endorsed Biden’s rival Donald Trump.

“I think I would not vote for Biden,” Musk told a DealBook summit in November, adding “I’m not saying I’d vote for Trump.”

Earlier this month the New York Times reported that Trump had met with Musk in Florida, as the former US president seeks a major cash infusion for his reelection campaign.

Musk confirmed the meeting but maintained that he is not donating to the Republican’s campaign.

“I was at a breakfast at a friend’s place and Donald Trump came by, that’s it,” he told former CNN host Don Lemon last week, adding that Trump had not requested any financial assistance.

“I’m not paying his legal bills in any way, shape or form. And he did not ask me for money,” Musk said.

