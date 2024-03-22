icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kate Middleton reveals cancer diagnosis

The Princess of Wales said the cancer was found through post-operative tests after a major abdominal surgery
Kate Middleton reveals cancer diagnosis
© Getty Images / Leon Neal

Kate Middleton has announced that she is in the “early stages” of chemotherapy treatment after cancer was found following an abdominal surgery which she underwent in January.

Speculation and conspiracy theories have swirled for weeks about the 42-year-old Middleton’s two-month disappearance from the public eye and royal duties. 

In a video statement on Friday, Middleton said that while her condition was thought to be non-cancerous, cancer was found to be present after further post-operative testing.

She explained that her medical team had since advised her to undergo “a course of preventative chemotherapy,” which she understood to have begun last month. She did not disclose the type of cancer, but said she is “well and getting stronger every day.”

Addressing her lengthy and unusual absence from the public eye, Middleton said it had “taken time” to explain her diagnosis to her three children with Prince William and asked for privacy while she continues treatment.

Kensington Palace said it would not be sharing any further information on the Princess of Wales’ medical condition, including the type of cancer.

Middleton’s father-in-law, King Charles, also shared a cancer diagnosis earlier this year. Charles’ cancer was found during examination for benign prostate enlargement, Buckingham Palace said at the time, also without revealing the form of cancer.

Sympathy for Middleton poured in on Friday, with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak posting a statement on X (formerly Twitter), saying his thoughts were with the Princess of Wales and her family, praising her “tremendous bravery” in speaking publicly about her diagnosis.

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in Washington that the administration “wishes her a full recovery.”

“Our thoughts are with the Duchess of Cambridge and her family members and friends during this incredibly difficult time,” she said.

