icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Manned Soyuz launch canceled seconds before liftoff
21 Mar, 2024 17:56
HomeWorld News

Manned Soyuz launch canceled seconds before liftoff

The crewed flight is the first to have been aborted at short notice in Russia’s space program
Manned Soyuz launch canceled seconds before liftoff
The Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft for the new International Space Station (ISS) crew at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. ©  Sputnik/Alexey Filippov

The launch of a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket, which was supposed to bring a Soyuz MS-25 manned spacecraft into orbit, has been aborted by an automatic safety system about 20 seconds before its scheduled liftoff on Thursday. The crew of three astronauts was reportedly declared safe.

The Soyuz was scheduled to blast off at 16:21 local time (13:21 GMT) from the Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan ahead of a dock with the International Space Station’s Prichal module at 16:35 GMT.

On board were Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, Belarusian space flight participant Marina Vasilevskaya, and US astronaut Tracy Dyson.

The head of Russia's Roscosmos space agency, Yuri Borisov, told reporters that the reason for the canceled launch was a voltage drop in chemical power source. The crew handled the emergency situation professionally, he stated.

It marks the first time in Russian manned space exploration that a rocket liftoff carrying a crewed mission has been scrubbed during the countdown, according to historian Alexander Zheleznyakov.

“I don’t remember such an incident that there was a cancellation in such a short time before the launch,” he told RIA Novosti, adding “There were cases when it was canceled a day before for various reasons.” At the same time, he pointed out that similar incidents have occurred worldwide with unmanned launches.

According to Roscosmos, the launch of Soyuz MS-25 has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 23, and will take place at 15:36 local time.

Top stories

RT Features

Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’ FEATURE
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’ FEATURE
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Afghanistan disaster & Ukraine’s staggering losses
0:00
27:7
The cost of weddings
0:00
26:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies