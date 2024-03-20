icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Mar, 2024 18:51
HomeWorld News

Video games may cause erectile dysfunction – study

An hour of computer use is enough to make a man soft, Chinese scientists have claimed
Video games may cause erectile dysfunction – study
©  Getty Images

A new study has found that extended computer use more than triples a man’s risk of developing erectile dysfunction. Long-term screen time, the researchers explained, may lower men’s sperm production and eventually cause impotence.

After analyzing data from more than 220,000 men aged between 40 and 69, Chinese scientists discovered that for every additional 1.2 hours spent using a computer, a man’s chances of experiencing erectile dysfunction (ED) increased by 3.57 times.

The study, published in the ‘Andrology’ journal on Wednesday, set out to see whether different kinds of “sedentary activity” affected men’s erectile function. However, they found “no evidence” to suggest that watching television or driving a car for the same time had the same effect.

The scientists did not examine the effect of computer use on men younger than 40, who are far more likely to spend long periods playing video games or using social media.

Viagra may prevent Alzheimer’s – study
Read more
Viagra may prevent Alzheimer’s – study

While the researchers did not discover exactly how computers affect erectile function, they found that men who spend longer in front of the screen showed higher levels of follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), which is manufactured by the brain’s pituitary gland. Lower levels of FSH cause a drop in sperm production, and could also cause ED, they theorized.

For those suffering from computer-induced ED, the scientists noted that “moderate physical activity may help to correct the dysfunction.”

Aside from their apparent libido-lowering effects, video games have been blamed for all kinds of social ills in China. Beijing recently introduced new rules aimed at reducing “irrational” spending on games, two years after Chinese regulators forbade under-18s from playing online games for more than three hours per week in a bid to prevent the spread of gaming addiction.

Chinese state media described games as “spiritual opium” and “electronic drugs” at the time.






Top stories

RT Features

High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’ FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Big talk, empty words?
0:00
25:23
Western media apoplectic over President Putin’s victory
0:00
27:20
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies