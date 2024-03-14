icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukrainian attempt to break into Russia thwarted (DISTURBING VIDEO)
14 Mar, 2024 16:12
HomeWorld News

UK flight chaos made worse by remote working – report

It took a long time for key personnel to reach the office after an IT meltdown led to a widespread grounding of flights last August, a watchdog has revealed
UK flight chaos made worse by remote working – report
People wait near check-in desks at Gatwick Airport on August 28, 2023 in Crawley, United Kingdom. © Getty Images / Carl Court / Staff

An air traffic control meltdown in Britain last August that saw flights grounded during a busy travel period was exacerbated by the fact that key personnel were working from home, according to an interim report commissioned by the nation’s aviation watchdog, the CAA. 

Thousands of passengers were stranded for days after 1,500 flights were cancelled on August 28, 2023, when the computerized flight planning system at National Air Traffic Services (Nats) shut down because of a glitch.

The CAA’s interim report, which was published on Thursday, showed that fixing the problem was “more protracted than it might otherwise have been” because of the absence of some senior engineers over the bank holiday.

It took one engineer 90 minutes to arrive on site at Swanwick in Hampshire to manually restart the system, according to the report. The most senior engineer on duty was not called for more than three hours after the initial problem emerged. Meanwhile, Nats, which runs the UK’s air traffic services, waited four hours to call the company that built the software, the report added.

The review into the incident showed that the meltdown was triggered by the inability of the Nats computer system to process unusual, but correct, data in a flight plan submitted for a plane crossing UK airspace to Paris from Los Angeles. It indicated that two separate waypoints, or navigational markers, with an identical code triggered a “critical exception error” that forced the system and its back-up to enter a ‘fail-safe’ mode. Navigational markers are submitted by airlines to air traffic controllers in order to minimize the risk of mid-air collisions.

READ MORE: Era of cheap flights is over – travel giant

“This report contains damning evidence that Nats’ basic resilience planning and procedures were wholly inadequate and fell well below the standard that should be expected for national infrastructure of this importance,” Tim Alderslade, the chief executive of Airlines UK, said.

Michael O’Leary, the chief executive of Ryanair, explained that “the fact that key Nats engineers were sitting at home during one of the peak travel weekends, combined with findings that Nats has a fundamental lack of pre-planning, documentation, and coordination, clearly demands senior management changes.” 

According to the aviation regulator’s estimates, over 700,000 passengers were impacted during the incident, including 300,000 people having their flights canceled.

Top stories

RT Features

‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’ FEATURE
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’ FEATURE
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of dental care
0:00
28:3
George Galloway sits down with Rick Sanchez
0:00
26:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies