icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukrainian attempt to break into Russia thwarted (DISTURBING VIDEO)
14 Mar, 2024 11:59
HomeWorld News

US mulls using Guantanamo to host Haiti migrants – CNN

People fleeing the violent unrest in on the island could be processed at the notorious military facility, the outlet has reported
US mulls using Guantanamo to host Haiti migrants – CNN
FILE PHOTO. Camp Delta detention center at the naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. ©  Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The US could use the notorious Guantanamo Bay military facility in Cuba to process migrants fleeing the violence in Haiti, CNN has reported, citing an unnamed American official.  

Washington is bracing for mass migration from the island nation, according to the news broadcaster. Haiti, which is just over 300km from the US naval base at Guantanamo Bay, has seen mounting violence in recent months.

Its capital, Port-au-Prince, has been overrun by armed criminal gangs, leading to the resignation of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Tuesday.

The Guantanamo Bay facility is home to a US military prison for terror suspects that was opened by the Bush administration after the 9/11 attacks in 2001. There have been numerous reports and testimonies of the abuse of prisoners, while Amnesty International has described the camp as “a symbol of torture, rendition and indefinite detention without charge or trial”

The naval base also has a Migrant Operations Center that houses migrants picked up by the Coast Guard in the Caribbean. The facility is not part of the prison.

The administration of President Joe Biden is weighing up plans to extend the capacity of the migrant center in view of a possible migrant wave from Haiti, CNN has reported.

Guantanamo prisoners suffering ‘inhuman’ treatment – UN READ MORE: Guantanamo prisoners suffering ‘inhuman’ treatment – UN

According to the broadcaster, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is monitoring the situation on the island. “Irregular migration flows” through the Caribbean currently remain low, a DHS spokesperson told CNN. The US returns or repatriates migrants interdicted at sea to the Bahamas, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti, the spokesperson added.

The US has seen a surge in immigration rates, mainly from its southern border. In December, more than 225,000 migrants attempted to cross the frontier from Mexico, the highest monthly total recorded since 2000, CNN noted.

Top stories

RT Features

Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand FEATURE
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint?
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand FEATURE
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint?
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of dental care
0:00
28:3
George Galloway sits down with Rick Sanchez
0:00
26:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies