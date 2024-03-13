icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia’s world-leading nukes, Western ‘vampire ball,’ complaints from Trump: Key takeaways from Putin’s big interview
13 Mar, 2024 21:39
HomeWorld News

Almost 30% of Gen-Z American women identify as LGBTQ

The percentage of adults with non-traditional sexual identities has more than doubled since 2012
Almost 30% of Gen-Z American women identify as LGBTQ
File photo: A detail from the New York City Pride March, June 25, 2023. ©  Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Garnier

Over 28% of women in the youngest US adult cohort identify as LGBTQ, most of them as bisexual, according to a Gallup annual survey published on Wednesday.

The polling agency began asking Americans about their sexual identity in 2012. In that time, the number of adults who identify as something other than heterosexual has gone from 3.5% to 7.6%.

“Overall, each younger generation is about twice as likely as the generation that preceded it” to identify as LGBTQ, the pollster said.

More than one in five Americans in Generation Z (born between 1997-2012) identify as LGBTQ, up from almost one in ten millennials (1981-1996).

Russian church blasts Vatican over gay blessings READ MORE: Russian church blasts Vatican over gay blessings

In the 2024 survey, 28.5% of Gen-Z women checked one of the LGBT identity boxes, mainly ‘bisexual’ (20.7%), with lesbians accounting for 5.4% and transgenders for 2.1%. Among men of the same generation, 10.6% identified with the rainbow flag, with bisexuals (6.9%) outnumbering the gays (2.8%). 

By comparison, only 5.4% of millennial men and 12.4% of women identified as LGBTQ, the survey said. Older Americans were more likely to identify as gay or lesbian than bisexual or trans.

Overall, gays and lesbians represent slightly over 1% of US adults, compared to bisexuals at 4.4%. Bisexual is the dominant identity in the LGBT camp, with 57.3%. Gallup did note that there was some overlap between identities, as the survey allowed for multiple categories.

Support for LGBTQ protections declines in US – poll READ MORE: Support for LGBTQ protections declines in US – poll

The results were based on a telephone survey of more than 12,000 Americans aged 18 and over. While 7.6% said they identified as one or more LGBTQ groups, 85.6% said they were heterosexual and 6.8% declined to answer.

The current US government has gone all-in on supporting alternative sexual identities, both at home and abroad. By contrast, Russia has banned LGBTQ “propaganda” and targeting of minors. However, as President Vladimir Putin recently pointed out, Russia is “quite tolerant towards people with non-traditional sexual orientations,” believing in a “live and let live” approach so long as people don’t flaunt it – and leave the children alone.

Top stories

RT Features

Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand FEATURE
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint?
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand FEATURE
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint?
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Barbecues & cannibals in Haiti
0:00
26:19
CrossTalk: Ukraine mythologized
0:00
24:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies