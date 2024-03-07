icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Mar, 2024 20:40
HomeWorld News

Malaysian PM slams West’s hypocrisy over Israel’s ‘murderous rampage’

Anwar Ibrahim points to double standards that condemn Russia’s military operation in Ukraine but don’t support a ceasefire in Gaza
Malaysian PM slams West’s hypocrisy over Israel’s ‘murderous rampage’
Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim © Getty Images / Annice Lyn / Stringer

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has accused Western leaders of selectively applying international law when they condemn Russia’s military operation in Ukraine but don’t stand up for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war.

Addressing the Australian National University in Canberra on Thursday, Anwar said that, for six decades, the West has given “carte blanche” to Israel to continue its “murderous rampage on the Palestinians.”

“Unfortunately, the gut-wrenching tragedy that continues to unfold in the Gaza Strip has laid bare the self-serving nature of much valued, the much-vaunted rules-based order,” the PM argued.

The differing and inconsistent responses by the West towards the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Gaza conflicts “defied reasoning,” he stressed. It was a “fool’s errand” to believe that other countries, including in the Indo-Pacific, would not notice inconsistencies in the application of international law.

Anwar has also urged Australia to restore funding for the United Nations aid agency UNRWA in Gaza.

Australia, Canada, Germany, the US, the UK, Japan, the Netherlands and other nations suspended funding to UNRWA earlier this year after the agency launched an investigation into allegations that 12 staff members had participated in the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel. 

READ MORE: Israel’s total victory is ‘weeks away’ – Netanyahu

The Gaza conflict escalated on October 7 after Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise cross-border attack on Israel, killing some 1,200 people and kidnapping around 250. In response, Israel launched massive airstrikes and a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave. More than 30,000 people have been killed in the onslaught, according to the Gazan health ministry, and the UN has warned of an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, with dire shortages of food and medicine.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home
‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home FEATURE
Africa’s secret weapon: Extracting this resource will help present the continent’s true potential to the world
Africa’s secret weapon: Extracting this resource will help present the continent’s true potential to the world FEATURE
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home
‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home FEATURE
Africa’s secret weapon: Extracting this resource will help present the continent’s true potential to the world
Africa’s secret weapon: Extracting this resource will help present the continent’s true potential to the world FEATURE
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Back in parliament again
0:00
25:32
The cost of renting
0:00
24:0
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies