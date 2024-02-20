A peace deal should have been struck a year ago, the billionaire believes

Elon Musk has reiterated his belief that Ukraine will lose its conflict with Russia, arguing that Kiev’s position in any future peace talks is weakening with each passing day of the hostilities.

Commenting on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, the billionaire said panic is brewing among Ukraine’s backers in the US, where Republicans in the House of Representatives are blocking over $60 billion in fresh aid for Kiev.

“For many, this is the last big payoff they will ever see. They will say anything to get it,” Musk claimed, responding to a conversation started by his former PayPal colleague, David Sacks.

“It is time for a ceasefire and peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. Ukraine has lost this war and nothing will change that,” responded the popular Wall Street Silver account, which comments on financial and general news. American aid, if provided, will not turn the tide of the conflict, it predicted.

Musk agreed, replying that the only question is “how many die before that reality is accepted.”

“A peace deal should have been done a year ago. Since then, thousands of boys have died for nothing and Ukraine’s position grower [sic] weaker by the day,” he added.

A Ukraine peace deal was pre-approved by Moscow and Kiev in 2022 in the first weeks of open hostilities. The Ukrainian government ultimately rejected the draft treaty and sought to defeat Russia on the battlefield with Western help. Kiev’s top negotiator, David Arakhamia, admitted last year that Boris Johnson, who was UK prime minister at the time, had influenced the outcome of the talks.

Musk recently agreed with Sacks’ argument that from an American perspective, the Ukraine conflict is a “war of lies” in terms of “how it started, how it’s going, and how it will end.”