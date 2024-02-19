icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine used US-made chemical weapons – Russia
19 Feb, 2024 17:57
HomeWorld News

‘Squad’ member Tlaib urges Democrats to protest Biden

The Michigan congresswoman has accused the US president of supporting genocide in Gaza
‘Squad’ member Tlaib urges Democrats to protest Biden
©  Getty Images / Kevin Dietsch

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) has urged her fellow Democrats to vote “uncommitted” in the party’s 2024 presidential primary, as a challenge to US President Joe Biden’s support for Israel’s war in Gaza.

“Right now, we feel completely neglected and just unseen by our government,” Tlaib said in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday. Standing outside the Ford Civic Center in Dearborn, she told followers, “If you want us to be louder, then come here and vote uncommitted.”

“It is important as you all know to not only march against the genocide, not only make sure that we’re calling our members of Congress... It’s also important to create a voting bloc, something that is a bullhorn to say ‘enough is enough’,” she said.

“We don’t want a country that supports wars and bombs and destruction. We want to support life. We want to stand up for every single life killed in Gaza,” Tlaib continued.

Israel making aid deliveries to Gaza unsafe – US envoy
Read more
Israel making aid deliveries to Gaza unsafe – US envoy

The Palestinian-American congresswoman is the most prominent of over 30 state and local officials to back the Listen to Michigan campaign, which aims to convince thousands of Democrats to vote “uncommitted” in their party’s February 27 primary. The movement hopes to force Biden to rethink Washington’s refusal to demand an end to Israel’s military campaign, which has killed upwards of 28,000 Palestinians in Gaza in four months, according to the enclave’s health ministry. 

West Jerusalem declared war on October 7 in response to a Hamas cross-border raid which left 1,200 Israelis dead and another 240 captured. The government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected all attempts at a permanent ceasefire.

Tlaib has previously accused the US president of supporting “genocide” in Gaza and co-sponsored a resolution demanding a ceasefire in October. 

The White House’s continuing support for Israel has cost Biden significant support among key 2020 demographics. An NBC poll conducted in November found seven in ten voters under the age of 35 disapproved of his handling of the war in Gaza.

In December, Muslim leaders in swing states, including Michigan, warned that continued refusal to back a ceasefire in the Palestinian territory would destroy what remained of Biden’s support among Arab-American voters. 

While he won 59% of the Arab-American vote in 2020, an October poll by the Arab-American Institute found just 17% would vote for him again.

In Michigan, which has the highest concentration of Arab-Americans in the US, Biden won the 2020 election by a 2.8% margin. Arab-Americans make up 5% of the state’s electorate, meaning they could potentially change the outcome of this year’s election by either staying home or lending their support to another candidate. Wisconsin and Arizona also boast larger Arab-American populations than Biden’s 2020 margin of victory.

Top stories

RT Features

‘We feed the nation’: Indian farmers hit the streets on election eve. What do they want?
‘We feed the nation’: Indian farmers hit the streets on election eve. What do they want? FEATURE
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake FEATURE
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army?
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘We feed the nation’: Indian farmers hit the streets on election eve. What do they want?
‘We feed the nation’: Indian farmers hit the streets on election eve. What do they want? FEATURE
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake FEATURE
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army?
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The Al-Tanf drone strike
0:00
24:28
The US is not just complicit, but an enabler of Israel’s genocide in Gaza (Prof. Avi Shlaim)
0:00
28:31
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies