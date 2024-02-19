icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine used US-made chemical weapons – Russia
19 Feb, 2024 13:21
HomeWorld News

Germany sending subpar military hardware to Ukraine – Bild

FFG Armored Personnel Carriers can reportedly only withstand small arms fire and were also purchased at triple the usual price
Germany sending subpar military hardware to Ukraine – Bild
FILE PHOTO. ©  Wolfgang Schwan/Getty Images

Germany has provided Ukraine with dozens of armored personnel carriers that are unfit for battlefield service, Bild has reported. The media outlet also claims that Berlin paid way over the odds for the military vehicles.

The German Defense Ministry confirmed last June that it was going to supply 66 FFG “protected infantry combat vehicles” to Ukraine. Since October, Kiev has received 48 units, Bild reported.

However, the vehicles have fallen far short of expectations, as their weak armor makes them unusable anywhere near the front line, the outlet claimed. The vehicles lack mine and shrapnel protection, and offer protection only against small arms fire, an anonymous representative of the Defense Ministry confirmed to reporters.

German military sources told Bild that “enhanced protection against mines was not required by Ukraine at that point in time.”

West has no ‘wunderwaffe’ for Kiev – Moscow’s envoy to Germany READ MORE: West has no ‘wunderwaffe’ for Kiev – Moscow’s envoy to Germany

However, an unnamed government official contradicted these claims, stating that the FFGs were actually meant to be equipped with mine protection. An anonymous senior Ukrainian official also told the outlet that, while Kiev “would of course have liked to receive mine-protected vehicles,” these were “not available on the part of the Germans.” The source added that the Ukrainian military had been forced to assign the personnel carriers to tasks carried out away from the front line.

The procurement process in respect of the hardware also involved multiple middlemen, and the vehicles were not actually manufactured in Germany, but in the United Arab Emirates.

Bild claimed that a single FFG vehicle of this type goes for anywhere between €185,000 and €208,000 ($199,000 and $224,000). However, documents seen by its journalists show that Berlin had to shell out as much as €600,000 for each FFG personnel carrier, totaling €40 million for the entire batch.

Last month, German Green Party MP Sebastian Schafer told DPA news agency that very few of the Leopard 2A6 battle tanks provided to Kiev by Berlin last year remained in service.

Last September, Danish channel TV 2, citing a written briefing by Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, reported that 12 out of the 20 older Leopard 1 battle tanks supplied by Copenhagen to Kiev were faulty to some extent.

Around the same time, Germany’s Der Spiegel claimed that Ukraine had rejected a batch of ten Leopard 1s provided by Berlin due to their poor condition.

Top stories

RT Features

‘We feed the nation’: Indian farmers hit the streets on election eve. What do they want?
‘We feed the nation’: Indian farmers hit the streets on election eve. What do they want? FEATURE
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake FEATURE
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army?
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘We feed the nation’: Indian farmers hit the streets on election eve. What do they want?
‘We feed the nation’: Indian farmers hit the streets on election eve. What do they want? FEATURE
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake FEATURE
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army?
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The Al-Tanf drone strike
0:00
24:28
The US is not just complicit, but an enabler of Israel’s genocide in Gaza (Prof. Avi Shlaim)
0:00
28:31
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies