No to Palestinian state – Israel

A two-state solution will jeopardize Israel’s security, according to PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has categorically rejected the idea of “unilateral recognition” of a Palestinian state, arguing that it will be a “massive and unprecedented reward to terrorism” that will prevent any prospects of a long-lasting peace in the future.

Speaking at the Conference of Presidents of the Major American Jewish Organizations in Jerusalem on Sunday, Netanyahu called the war in Gaza “the battle of civilization against barbarism” and reiterated his goal of a “total victory.”

“This is the battle that is important for Israel’s future and our survival, but it’s also critical to the future of civilization,” the PM emphasized, restating the elimination of Hamas, freeing hostages, and preventing Gaza from ever “posing a threat” to Israel as the main objectives.

Netanyahu went on to decry the “vilification of Israel,” arguing that the Israel Defence Forces is “going to a length that no other army has done to prevent civilian casualties,” calling the “genocidal case” that was brought by South Africa to The International Court of Justice (ICJ) a “farce.”

While agreeing that the civilian population in Gaza needs to be kept out of “harm’s way”, Netanyahu reaffirmed his determination to fully obliterate Hamas, vowing to “finish the job” as “America finished their job” referring to the fight with the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorist group.

The politician, however, admitted that there is “one thing” that “Israel cannot agree to”, which is accepting the two-state solution, that the international community has been repeatedly calling for since the war broke out.

“Israel utterly rejects international dictate regarding a permanent settlement with the Palestinians,” Netanyahu quoted the resolution that he brought before the government earlier on Sunday. “Israel will continue to oppose unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state,” adding that such development will serve as a reward to “terrorism and would prevent any future peace agreements.”

Since the beginning of the Hamas-Israeli war that erupted following the Palestinian militants’ incursion into Israel on October 7, nearly 29,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed, according to the enclave’s health ministry. Over 85% of Gaza residents have been displaced from their homes, many more than once. Some 1.4 million of those refugees are currently sheltering in the city of Rafah, the target of a planned ground offensive Israel insists is necessary