icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Jan, 2024 18:23
HomeWorld News

NATO a ‘walking war machine’ – China

The US-led military bloc is sowing chaos everywhere, Beijing’s Defense Ministry has warned
NATO a ‘walking war machine’ – China
Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian ©  Getty Images / Simon Song

NATO is a “walking war machine” that has been spreading chaos across Asia since its formation, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian told reporters on Thursday, accusing the bloc of using the specter of a dominant Beijing to foment regional conflict.

Wu appeared to be referencing comments made by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during the World Economic Forum last week, in which the bloc’s leader attempted to frame its buildout in Asia as a response to purported Chinese aggression.

“It should be said that NATO is a walking ‘war machine,’ and wherever it appears, it brings disorder everywhere,” Wu said, referencing “inappropriate statements by the NATO Secretary General regarding China.” 

“This is not about NATO moving into Asia, but instead about the fact that China is coming close to us,” Stoltenberg told attendees at the exclusive Davos gathering, insisting the US-led alliance remains “regional” in its focus.

‘New world order’ vs ‘empire of lies’: Key takeaways from Lavrov’s UN speech
Read more
‘New world order’ vs ‘empire of lies’: Key takeaways from Lavrov’s UN speech

Wu cautioned NATO against deliberate provocations, urging the bloc to treat China and its military development “objectively and rationally, and do something beneficial to world peace,” according to Xinhua.

Despite its moniker seemingly limiting its sphere of influence to the North Atlantic Ocean, NATO has openly courted Asian allies in an effort to counter China’s growing power. Its members already include countries thousands of kilometers from the Atlantic, such as Türkiye and Bulgaria, although Article 6 of its charter specifies that the mutual defense agreement at its core only applies to territories in Europe and North America, plus islands north of the Tropic of Cancer.

In August, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan explicitly denied Washington was seeking to create a “NATO for the Pacific” with the establishment of a trilateral defense partnership with Japan and South Korea, even as President Joe Biden heralded a “new era” of collaboration with Washington’s regional allies. Last July, NATO indefinitely postponed the controversial planned opening of a liaison office in Tokyo.

READ MORE: Switzerland no longer neutral – Moscow

Russian General Viktor Sobolev argued in September that the US planned to “drag” Tokyo and Seoul into NATO by 2030, rather than spawn a copycat organization. In a speech to the UN General Assembly, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Washington and its allies of fomenting discord with “unprecedented” activity in the region in a doomed bid to stave off the decline of the US-centric world order. 

NATO members issued a joint statement in July framing China’s “stated ambitions and coercive policies” as a “challenge” to the alliance’s own interests, security and values, accusing the Asian superpower of attempting to “subvert the rules-based international order.” However, the bloc insisted Beijing was not an enemy, claiming doors remained open for “constructive engagement.” 

Top stories

RT Features

Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war FEATURE
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day FEATURE
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war FEATURE
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day FEATURE
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of unbanking
0:00
28:51
CrossTalk: Leadership decline
0:00
25:28
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies