23 Sep, 2023 21:27
‘New world order’ vs ‘empire of lies’: key takeaways from Lavrov’s UN speech

The US and its allies instigate new conflicts to prevent the emergence of a multipolar world, Russia’s foreign minister believes
'New world order' vs 'empire of lies': key takeaways from Lavrov's UN speech
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference at the UN headquarters in New York, US, on September 23, 2023. ©  Sputnik / Valery Sharifulin

The world has a chance to achieve “authentic democratization” in international relations by establishing a multipolar world order, marking the first such opportunity since the end of World War II, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Saturday.

The US and its Western allies seek to prevent such a development by stirring up new conflicts to divide humanity and keep their “hegemony of the global minority” in place, he added.

