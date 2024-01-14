icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Jan, 2024 19:07
HomeWorld News

Trump holds dominant lead ahead of Iowa caucuses – poll

The former US president holds a near-30-point advantage over his nearest rival, polling data shows
Trump holds dominant lead ahead of Iowa caucuses – poll
Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump dances after speaking at the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors national summit at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown on June 30, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania © Getty Images / Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Donald Trump has established a dominant lead in the US state of Iowa over his Republican rivals for the White House, polling data has shown, as the former US president stretches his advantage over closest challenger Nikki Haley to almost 30%.

The midwestern state, which has a population of around three million people, begins the 2024 US presidential election cycle on Monday with a caucus election during which voters will select their preferred Republican candidate for president.

Since 1972, Iowa – traditionally seen as a Republican stronghold – has been the first state in the US to hold its caucus in advance of the election and its results are often interpreted as a sign of how other states might sway ahead of November’s election.

Before Iowa Republicans make their selection on Monday, Trump’s campaign will have been bolstered by the results of another poll in the state –taken by NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom– which showed that he holds a near 30-point advantage (48%) over his closest rival in a thinning field of GOP candidates.

Trump critic ends US presidential campaign
Read more
Trump critic ends US presidential campaign

Perhaps crucially, the poll also showed that Trump holds considerable support from Iowa’s most committed and enthusiastic Republican voters – a factor which may come into play as the state battles subzero temperatures and inclement weather.

Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and US ambassador to the United Nations, has risen to second place in the state, the survey results show, garnering 20% of the vote – four percentage points higher than similar polling in December.

However, just 9% of Haley’s supporters responded that they were “extremely enthusiastic” supporters of her candidacy, compared to 49% of Trump’s base in the state.

“There is underlying weakness here,” J. Ann Selzer, who conducted the poll, said of a possible lack of enthusiasm among Haley’s potential voters. “If turnout is low, it seems to me that a disproportionate share of her supporters might stay at home.”

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has fallen to third place, according to the poll, dropping three points to 16%. Businessman and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy remains an outsider in the field of candidates, according to the poll, registering just 8% of support.

Trump’s 28-point lead over Haley is a four-point drop from his advantage over the second-placed candidate in December.

Top stories

RT Features

They have defied the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, and promise ‘revenge.’ Who are the Houthis of Yemen?
They have defied the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, and promise ‘revenge.’ Who are the Houthis of Yemen? FEATURE
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think FEATURE
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

They have defied the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, and promise ‘revenge.’ Who are the Houthis of Yemen?
They have defied the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, and promise ‘revenge.’ Who are the Houthis of Yemen? FEATURE
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think FEATURE
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Freezing assets
0:00
24:23
Nuclear safety
0:00
25:48
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies