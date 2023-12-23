icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Dec, 2023 21:58
HomeWorld News

London mayor relents on giving scrap cars to Ukraine

Sadiq Khan has changed his mind amid political pressure regarding a request from Kiev’s Vitaly Klitschko
London mayor relents on giving scrap cars to Ukraine
London Mayor Sadiq Khan rides a low-emission bus to help promote a new scrapping program last August. ©  Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has dropped his refusal to send four-wheel-drive cars and trucks to Ukraine, saying he now supports the idea of giving vehicles to Kiev that would otherwise be scrapped under an environmental program.

Khan revealed his change of course in a letter this week to UK Transport Secretary Mark Harper. The mayor and former UK defense chief Ben Wallace penned the letter, requesting national rules changes enabling Londoners to “donate suitable vehicles to Ukraine through scrappage schemes.”

The move comes one week after Khan rebuffed a September request from Kiev Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, saying that giving scrapped vehicles to Ukraine would not benefit London residents in environmental, economic and social terms. The issue stems from a program under which drivers are paid by the local government to retire vehicles that don’t meet standards for ultra-low emissions (ULEV). Those who refuse to give up their polluting cars are charged a daily fee to drive in the city. 

London mayor rebuffs Kiev over 'scrap' cars – Telegraph
Read more
London mayor rebuffs Kiev over 'scrap' cars – Telegraph

Khan had faced political pressure and criticism in the media for his earlier stance. Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called his refusal to support the scheme “petty and ridiculous.” UK housing chief Michael Gove said he was “extremely disappointed” by the mayor’s decision, and he vowed to intervene in the situation if necessary. “As the war in Ukraine is now well into its second year, I am keen to use every lever at our disposal to offer steadfast, meaningful support to its courageous people.”

The UK has been among the most enthusiastic Western benefactors in helping to fund Ukraine’s ongoing conflict with Russia. Klitschko argued that instead of being destroyed, the vehicles could be used in a “variety of life-saving and transport roles” in Ukraine.

Harper reportedly replied to the letter from Khan and Wallace by saying he was surprised it had taken so long for the mayor to request the regulatory revisions, given that the scrapping program had been operating since August. He added that he would support any available options to resolve the issue.

READ MORE: Zelensky has descended into authoritarianism – Kiev mayor

Nearly 700,000 vehicles in Greater London fail to meet ULEV standards and therefore must be retired or taxed under the new scrapping program, according to research by roadside-assistance service RAC.

 

Top stories

RT Features

Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Iran-US war over Gaza would result in $200 oil + Why Russia sanctions were doomed to fail – Jim Rickards
0:00
27:15
The Hunter Biden laptop
0:00
24:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies