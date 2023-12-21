icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Fatal shooting reported at Prague university
21 Dec, 2023 14:59
HomeWorld News

Police in the Czech capital say that multiple people have been killed or injured
©  Twitter / Czech police

A gunman has killed multiple people and injured dozens more in the Czech capital of Prague, police said on Thursday. Reports suggest that the incident took place at a university campus.

Czech police rushed to Jan Palach square in central Prague on Thursday afternoon amid reports of a shooting. In a post to social media, the force said that several people were found dead at the scene, and that dozens more were injured.

The shooter was “eliminated” by officers, the police said, adding that the building where the incident took place was being evacuated.

The shooting occurred at the philosophy department of Charles University, a faculty spokeswoman told local media. The university is located in a busy area of the city, near the historic Charles Bridge.

Video footage showed panicked crowds running across the bridge, which is usually thronged with tourists. Unverified photos shared by local media showed a man wielding a long rifle on the roof of the university building. 

 

