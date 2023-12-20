icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Dec, 2023 05:05
Israel offers new deal to Hamas – media

The proposal calls for a week-long pause in fighting in exchange for the release of 40 hostages
Palestinians search for bodies and survivors in the rubble of a residential building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, December 19, 2023 ©  AP / Fatima Shbair

Israel is ready to briefly halt its military operation in the Gaza Strip if the militant group Hamas releases more hostages, Axios and multiple Israeli media reported on Tuesday, citing officials and sources with knowledge of the ongoing negotiations.

The proposal was delivered through Qatari mediators and reportedly envisages a seven day-long ceasefire in exchange for the release of up to 40 women, elderly and sick people, according to Channel 12. Hamas requested a complete cessation of hostilities, but according to the broadcaster, the demand is unacceptable to the Israeli leadership, which had vowed to continue the war until the Palestinian militant group is neutralized.

Some 128 Israeli and foreign nationals, including at least eight Americans, are believed to still be held hostage in Gaza. Israel is reportedly ready for a “flexible” approach to the number of ceasefire days and the number of Palestinian prisoners it may release in exchange.

In a week-long truce last month, Hamas freed 105 hostages in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinians being held in Israeli prisons. However, negotiations broke down and the war resumed on December 1.

CIA pushing to resume Hamas talks – media

President Isaac Herzog confirmed on Tuesday that “Israel is ready for another humanitarian pause and additional humanitarian aid in order to enable the release of hostages,” but the exact details of the deal have yet to be hammered out. The president insisted that the “responsibility lies fully” with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

About 1,200 people were killed by Hamas in the October 7 surprise attack on Israel, prompting the country to bombard the Palestinian territory in retaliation; health officials in the besieged enclave say that nearly 20,000 people have died so far.

On Monday, CIA director Bill Burns reportedly held talks with Israeli and Qatari officials as part of a renewed effort to restart talks. The fate of the remaining hostages has also been brought into sharper focus after the IDF admitted on Friday that its soldiers had accidentally killed three unarmed men later confirmed to have been Hamas captives.

